NEW DELHI – India’s Hindu-nationalist ruling party named an experienced legislator and long-serving Prime Minister Narendra Modi employee on Monday ahead of a series of state elections.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, who prevailed as a student leader in the 1970s, becomes the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and replaces Amit Shah, the current Indian interior minister.

The party announced that Nadda had been elected without opposing candidates.

Led by Modi and Shah, the BJP returned to power and won a majority of landslides in a general election in 2019. Despite growing criticism of some of its recent moves, the party has failed to keep a hand on some key Indian countries.

Since the end of 2018, the BJP has lost control of the western states of Rajasthan and Maharashtra, Jharkhand in the east and Chhattisgarh in central India.

A wave of nationwide protests against a new citizenship law that has been going on for more than four weeks has also caught the party on the wrong foot, adding to concerns about a weakening economy and rising inflation.

With some of India’s largest states going to the polls over the next two years, Nadda will have to balance the overwhelming influence of Modi and Shah, while working out an election strategy to improve the BJP’s performance.

“When it comes to the elections, the BJP will have a difficult cycle,” said Rahul Verma, an employee of the think tank center for political research in New Delhi. Next month, Delhi will elect a new state assembly, and the BJP is widely seen as lagging behind an incumbent local group led by an energetic leader.

Nadda first joined the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh – the nationalist group that gave birth to the BJP – before turning to election policy in the 1980s and then working with Modi in the early 1990s.

During Modi’s first term in office, Nadda was Federal Minister of Health. After the Prime Minister returned to power, he was expelled from Modi’s cabinet and rejoined the party as a full time president in June last year.

Since then, the Modi government has taken rapid action to fulfill a number of campaign promises, including lifting special regulations for the contested Kashmir region, legal approval to build a temple in a controversial location in the northern city of Ayodhya, and the introduction of one new citizenship law.

But efforts have intensified opposition to the party, and many Indians, including some Muslims, have accused Modi of enforcing a Hindu-first agenda.

