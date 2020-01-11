advertisement

Indians and Francisco Lindor have avoided arbitration by agreeing on a one-year contract on January 10 that will reward the All-Star 2020 shortstop with $ 17.5 million.

Startkrug Mike Clevinger approved a new contract shortly before 5 p.m. January 10 Deadline for teams and players to agree salaries or exchange contract numbers for the coming season. Details of this transaction have not been released.

Outfielder Delino DeShields was also able to evade arbitration with a $ 1.85 million contract in 2020. Outfielder Tyler Naquin, who had recovered from knee surgery, signed a $ 1.45 million contract, although rumors of the Major League baseball trade said he would be $ 1.8 million the next season would earn. The relief pitcher Nick Wittgren signed a one-year contract for $ 1.125 million to avoid the inconvenience of arbitration.

Clevinger has earned $ 592,200 last season. It was predicted that he would earn $ 4.5 million in his first year of arbitration in 2020 after finishing with a 13: 4 record and 2.71 ERA in 2019, despite spending over two months Had missed the beginning of the season with a back injury. He was 13-8 in 2018.

Arbitration awards will be heard from February 3 to 21 if no agreement is reached. However, since all five Indians capable of referee have new contracts, the tribe does not have to worry about this winter.

Lindor is expected to earn $ 16.7 million in 2020. His $ 17.5 million contract is the second highest in MLB history for a player in his second year of arbitration. Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts set a record $ 20 million last year.

Betts, an unrestricted free agent next winter, circumvented the arbitration by reaching a record $ 27 million on January 10.

Lindor has had a nice raise in the last two winters. He earned $ 623,200 in 2018, $ 10.55 million last year, and grossed nearly $ 7 million this season.

Lindor will become a free agent after the 2021 season if he doesn’t sign an extension until then. His free agency status would still apply if the Indians swapped him, if he didn’t sign an extension with his new team.

