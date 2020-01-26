advertisement

Which teams have benefited the most from bracketology due to some exciting non-conference battles in January on the non-conference list?

While most teams are currently in the middle of the league, this weekend’s game plan was highlighted by the Big 12 / SEC Challenge. There were some notable similarities, but all presented a great opportunity for risk when it comes to respected bracketology.

Baylor defeated Florida at home, which was a missed opportunity for the Gators, while Tennessee kept it short but could not return to the bubble with a big annoyance over the Kansas Jayhawks. Teams like West Virginia and Auburn took care of the business and avoided a heavy loss, while Arkansas, Alabama and Oklahoma made solid profits on their resumes. The result with the greatest consequence was possibly Kentucky’s victory at Texas Tech, the only battle against the high-level opponents.

The Big 12 / SEC Challenge wasn’t the only notable story this weekend. Bubble teams either moved up or down everywhere, depending on the results. Those who were everywhere in the bubble celebrated that Liberty suffered two defeats at the conference this week, which basically eliminated them as viable competitors and had to win the ASUN tournament to go dancing.

There were teams that did well last week, including Tulsa that Memphis doubled to take first place in the AAC. Utah defeated both schools in Washington at Pac-12 at home this week, but both teams still have a lot of work to do to get the bladder back. There were others who also had some victories, although at the moment I saw them as more consistent.

Here are my five biggest bracketology winners of the week.

