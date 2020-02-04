advertisement

The production of the fifth “Indiana Jones” went back and forth so often that it never seemed to materialize.

However, an update from Kathleen Kennedy confirms that “Indiana Jones 5” will be released.

Not only that, but we now officially know that the new film will not be a reboot. It is rather a continuation of the story which began in 1981 with “Raiders of the Lost Ark”.

Since then, there has been a prequel, which hit cinemas in 1984, and two sequels in 1989 and 2008.

advertisement

Of course, the beloved character has been played by Harrison Ford in all films so far.

Disney now owns the franchise, having acquired Lucasfilm in 2012. With Kathleen Kennedy as president of the company, we can certainly take our word for any development news.

The last time we heard about the new movie “Indiana Jones” was when Disney released a series of release dates until 2023. The sequel was there with a date written in pencil on July 9, 2021.

Harrison Ford will be back, we also knew that before.

Now Kennedy told the BBC: “We are working far, get the script where we want it to be and then we will be ready to go.

“Harrison Ford will be involved … This is not a restart. It is a continuation.”

Kennedy added that Ford “cannot wait” to start the film. Previously, he had told Jimmy Kimmel that he liked the contract he had withdrawn from it.

.

advertisement