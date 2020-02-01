advertisement

Gokulam Kerala celebrated a 7-0 win over Odisha Police in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) on Saturday.

Sabitra Bhandari’s five hits made headlines. Agbo Esperence and Grace Lalhauhnar scored two late goals.

The two halves were inherently quite opposite. While the first was fairly competitive, the second was one-way. In the seventh minute, Bhandari scored the opening goal with a volley from the edge of the box.

Gates galore

The Odisha police were still at play at half-time, but the competition actually ended in the second half. Bhandari made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute after chasing a loose distance and leading past aspiring Odisha Police keeper Tikina Samal. The Nepalese international completed her hat trick just one minute later with a brilliant solo effort. She passed three defenders and hit home.

Bhandari was not yet finished. She added her fourth in the 74th minute by converting a cross and a fifth by rounding off the goalkeeper. There was an offside call, but the flag stayed down. Bhandari was replaced in the 86th minute by Agbo Esperence, which led to great applause.

The substitute from the Ivory Coast scored 6-0 in the 90th minute, rounding off a wonderful solo attempt. Grace Hauhnar scored the seventh goal in added time when the match ended.

The win cemented Gokulam’s position as Group B leader with nine points in three games, while Odisha Police remained fifth with three points.

