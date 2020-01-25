advertisement

Skipper Rani Rampal struck twice when the Indian women’s hockey team started their first tour of the Olympic year on Saturday with a confident 4-0 victory over the New Zealand development team.

In addition to Ranis Double, Sharmila and Namita Toppo ensured a dominant victory. India played with the intention of winning after arriving here on Thursday where it will play the hosts in four games and Britain in one game.

The guest used the first half to shake off the starting blues when Rani scored the leading goal in the third quarter. India continued to extend its 1-0 lead by manufacturing consecutive PCs over the next few minutes, but they could not be converted.

Youngster Sharmila then doubled the lead in the third quarter and Rani extended it to 3-0 when she scored her second goal of the game in the fourth quarter. Namita Toppo then scored India’s fourth goal.

“We struggled a bit with jetlag in the beginning, but after that we played a very controlled game and created a lot of opportunities,” said head coach Sjoerd Marijne after the game.

“New Zealand has put a lot of pressure and pressure in the past two quarters, but we have remained positive in our attack.”

Marijne said he would try a few things during the tour, including changing players in the squad.

“We played with 16 players today, just like the Olympics, and we’ll change players every game. Whether they form the squad depends on these games and how they are under pressure, ”said the Dutchman.

“We tried a few new things today, but we still have to improve. That’s why we’re here to improve our game in every game.”

