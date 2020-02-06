advertisement

The Indian women’s cricket team will have to deal with their problems when they face the English women in an important T20 Tri-Series league game on Friday.

A slump in the middle of the inning led to India’s defeat on four wickets in the last game against hosts Australia. This happened after scoring five goals in the tournament opening game against England last week.

With the exception of Opener Smriti Mandhana (35) and Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (28), the Indian Batters showed no application in a field that offered an additional jump in Canberra. India lost its last six gates for 21 runs to spare the seven ball match.

16-year-old Shafali Verma, who was touted as the next big event in women’s cricket, only held three balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues crawled to one of eleven balls and left the team 16 to two out of three.

Seasoned Mandhana and Harmanpreet sewed a 40-run booth before the captain’s dismissal triggered a breakdown.

The Indian bowling attack did everything it could to extend the game until the penultimate game day, but there weren’t enough runs on the board.

The tournament, which is an important preparatory event for the T20 World Championship starting in Australia on February 21, is exciting because all three teams have two points in front of each after a win and a defeat.

The Indian fighters, especially in the middle and lower leagues, have to do a much better show against England to improve their chances of reaching the final.

“Our lower order has to do a lot better, especially if the highest order is not executed. However, you really appreciate the performance of the bowlers, ”said Harmanpreet.

Harmanpreet, who was the top scorer for her team, has to be at the top again and hopes that young Shafali Verma will shoot the Indian innings.

Another middle-level key player, Veda Krishnamurthy, has to accept a big inning after two losses, while Rodrigues also has to do well on Friday to take an Indian win.

The English team was lucky enough to win Australia in their previous Super Over game, but they did well in both games.

It will depend a lot on Captain Heather Knight, who has been in cutting-edge form for two consecutive half centuries.

The squads

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh.

England women: Heather Knight, Amy Ellen Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole, Georgia Elwiss, Kate Cross, Mady Villiers.

