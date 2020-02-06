advertisement

Navnett found the net in the 45th and 58th minutes, and Sharmila scored a field goal in the 54th minute as India drew curtains on New Zealand’s voyage.

After opening two quarter-gates, Navnett finally broke the deadlock in the 45th minute for India.

Sharmila then doubled the lead as he fired a powerful shot from New Zealand’s goalkeeper in the 54th minute. Navnett again found the net just two minutes from the final drum, striking a beautiful field.

India embarked on a 4-0 thrashing of the New Zealand Development Team before losing to the home team by a 1-2 and 0-1 defeat.

FT: 🇮🇳 3-0:

Eves did it. 2:

Congratulations to # TeamIndia for their great performance! #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/M7VRuyMPAt:

– Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) on February 5, 2020

Rani’s one-shot kick to India in the penultimate round of the tour. The score was 0-0 over Great Britain.

“… I’m glad we scored three goals in the last game against New Zealand. This tour gave us a good idea of ​​where to improve, and one of the things is to make the game faster than we are now. head coach Sojerd Marijne.

Commenting on his side’s performance during the tour, Marich said: “Sometimes we tend to keep the ball on the stick for too long, and then we put pressure. You should avoid it by going faster.

“On the defensive side we need to be a little more relaxed and have to improve our tactics. After a short break, we will have a four-week camp when we return home and work on these points. “

The Indian team will return home on February 7.

