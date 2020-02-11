advertisement

The 19-year-old striker received the award from Argentina’s Jul Ulyeta Ankunas and Frederic Matla, who finished second and third respectively, according to the FIH statement. Mizoram got 40 percent of the vote. He garnered 47.7 percent of the vote among national associations, while the media, fans / players accounted for 28.4 percent and 36.4 percent, respectively.

Sports Minister Kiren Rizhou has taken to Twitter to praise Indian hockey players, including Lalremi, for their awards.

Rijiju wrote: “Let’s celebrate Indian hockey. 2019 @FIH_Hockey Hockey Awards: 1. Manpreet Singh: Player of the Year! 2. Lalremsiami: Women’s Rising Star of the Year!

Lalremsiami first entered the wider hockey consciousness at the 2018 Women’s World Hockey Tournament when she was one of the featured players in the tournament. Since then she has been at the center of the rise of the Indian women’s hockey team as she has been ranked among the top 10 teams in the world for the past two years.

After making his debut in the Test series against Belarus in 2017, Lawrencemy has made a name for himself as a phenomenal striker. Twice in his short career, he has been the top scorer in the Test series against Korea in 2017 and Spain in 2019.

At the Ready Steady Tokyo event, which took place in August 2019, Lalremiami scored the winning goal in the final against Japan Aponia. During the event, India drew second with Australia, as well as a draw with Asian rival China.

However, the two events that really made the years of India and Lawrencemi at the emotional level or at the end were competitions that led to the qualification of the Tokyo Olympics. In the FIH series finals in Hiroshima, India beat the opposition by eight other teams all looking for a place in the Olympic qualifying round.

India retained its nerve and took first place, making a double-double against the United States. Tragically for Lalremsiami, his father died during the event, but the young athlete played despite his grief.

Then he said: “I wanted my father to be proud. I wanted to stay, play and make sure India was qualified. “

In two games of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament against the United States, Lalremzii did not apologize for goals, but his constant run and creativity helped put pressure on the opposition to allow captain Rani Rampal to score a decisive goal from India.

Lalremiami’s achievements are more noteworthy, given that he hails from Mizoram’s small farming community. As a teenager, Lawrencemi left home to join the hockey academy in Aintezavi, 150 kilometers from his home.

“Hockey is not very popular in my village. Very few people played that sport. However, I was always interested in playing hockey, so I had to move to Laterzawl, which was very far from my village, so I had to move to their hostel during my early teens, ”he says of the Olympic Channel.

