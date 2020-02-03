advertisement

The NBA Women’s Academy program launched in 2018 has proven to be a talent pool for several North American college basketball scouts.

Sanjana Ramesh, who was elected MVP for the first edition of the program in India, was the second Indian after Kavita Akula to receive a scholarship from a Division 1 college in 2019.

Asmat Kaur Taunque, Vaishnavi Yadav and Khushi Dongre received grants from high schools and colleges across North America last year.

advertisement

These girls play in the WNBA, the world’s best basketball league for women. They are still a burning ambition and are making rapid progress in their game.

Khushi, 18, has been an average of 39 minutes per game for ASA College in Miami since September last year. With 18 points per game, she is the top scorer in her team. She was impressed by the enthusiasm for women’s basketball in the United States.

“The first thing that hit me here was the importance of basketball. If a girl took a step at home, nobody would make a big deal about it. There is hardly anyone to be seen. If a girl moves here, you will be captivated by all the spectators and the bank, ”she says.

Attention to detail

Asmat and Sanjana pointed out the attention to detail that every training session and every game brought with it. “It is purely statistical and strategic,” says Asmat. “Every step and every strategy is planned.”

Removing them from their original playing positions also removed them from their comfort zone. Khushi, who plays as a striker, now has the experience of playing as a point guard and shooter.

Sanjana, who has played twice for Northern Arizona University (NAU) since moving, says: “There are a lot of ideas being discussed.”

The 6-foot Bangalore girl played mainly as a striker during her time as a junior international in India. At the NAU, she said she “played as a full-back, a central defender, and even a three-on-one defender.”

As she adapted to the new challenges, she said, “We didn’t do that in India. I feel like I’ve become an all-round player who has improved my ball handling and shooting.”

Sanjana Ramesh has adapted to the new challenging regime. – SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Weight training is something Vaishnavi had to get used to before using the ball. “We do 20 minutes of strength training before we can use the ball. There is a lot of hard practice. Girls here do 15-20 kg bench presses. When they asked me how many I wanted to press, I said I would do five each, ”she laughs. “In addition, the rod is also heavy!”

‘Mental strength’

They have also observed a big difference in competitiveness among their peers. Khushi points out, “It’s about mental strength that makes the biggest difference to us. People will pat you in the face and say,” Cross me out! “

“It’s much more aggressive here,” said 16-year-old Asmat, who has played in all games at Lawrenceville High School in New Jersey. In her last performance, she scored 10 points and had 15 rebounds in her team’s win over Princeton Hun School. She adds: “People go out to play with a killing stance. That was a new aspect for me. “

Sanjana says: “The game is about intensity and contact here, which has helped me get stronger now.”

Since the beginning of their scholarship, the girls have been maintaining a balanced relationship between education and science throughout the week. “I finish the training and have lessons until 9-10 p.m.,” says Khushi.

However, not everything went according to plan for Pensacola State College in Vaishnavi. While the other three have found time to play, the 17-year-old is currently on the sidelines after her knee surgery in October.

The Varanasi girl says that after a few tough months, this period put her determination to the test.

“It’s an advantage, but it’s also a problem. The injury situation is better treated when I am at home than here. When my operation happened, I couldn’t get up myself,” she says.

Asmat Kaur Taunque during the Asian Women’s Championship. – SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

She adds: “It was a hard time for me being here alone. When I came here nobody spoke to me outside of training. I had no friends. I cried for three months and wondered what I came up with I also had to cook my own food when I didn’t know how to do it! Then I learned (to cook) to watch YouTube. Back then I was really homesick. “

She strives to get back on the pitch and fulfill her and her father’s dream of playing in the WNBA.

Vaishnavi Yadav in action. – SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“That’s why I’m fighting! … to play in the WNBA. When I scored 71 points (for juniors) my father was very happy. But then he wanted me to go over and go abroad and play.

“Now that I’ve done it here, I’m going to do everything I can to get there. I’m crazy about getting there, ”she says.

“Willpower”

Asmat is also determined to take the big step into the WNBA one day. “It will be about my willpower. In a time when you can develop best, I have to rule out distractions,” she says.

While the WNBA remains the ultimate goal for them, the importance of a career beyond sport is equally important for Khushi and Sanjana.

“I want to graduate from college, do my associate degree and go to a four-year college, and then do everything I can to become a good college basketball player and probably join the WNBA. You need to think about a backup plan. I really believe in that, ”says Khushi, who is aiming for an associate degree in sports management at ASA.

Khushi Dongre sweats it out during a training session. – SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 18-year-old Sanjana, who tried several sports before choosing basketball, emphasizes that her goal is to “play professionally and have a good degree”. She says: “I do my management even though I wanted to do sports management. I need a plan when I retire from basketball. I have the feeling that I am currently keeping the balance between college and basketball. “

The girls are closely connected during their time abroad and often keep in touch with each other. Khushi says: “Sanjana, Vaishnavi and Kavita are good friends of mine. All of them are my seniors. Anmolpreet too. They gave me a lot of guidance before I got here. “

The Indian women’s team currently ranks 45th in the FIBA ​​rankings and Vaishnavi believes that the current crop of Indian hoopsters, including themselves, can set a brand in sports.

“Now Sanjana is there (for big things). Our team that will reach the senior ranking will play so much better. I think we will not face as many problems as the senior citizens,” she says.

Sanjana hopes to use her knowledge from the United States to improve Indian basketball.

“When we come back we can teach other people. Our knowledge can make a difference. Basketball in India is about playing freely, but here it’s like a system. So if I could show this system at home, I would have one Influence.” ,” She says.

,

advertisement