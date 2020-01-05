advertisement

MUMBAI – The Indian government invited many Bollywood stars and film industry personalities to a private gathering on Sunday in a bid to garner support for a new citizenship law that has triggered weeks of sometimes violent protests across the country.

At least 25 people have been killed so far in clashes with police during five weeks of protests against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA), which paves the way for non-Muslims in neighboring Muslim-majority countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to acquire Indian citizenship.

If combined with a proposed national citizen registry, critics of the CAA fear it will discriminate against India’s Muslim minority and renounce its secular constitution.

Two industry sources told Reuters they had received invitations to assemble on Sunday at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Approximately 20-25 people from the Hindu and Marathi film industry are expected to attend the event, one of the sources said.

A first invitation from Reuters said the event organized by two senior leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was intended “to facilitate a discussion of the myths and realities they belong to (CAA)”.

Wooing Bollywood stars, who have a huge social media among Indians of all faiths, can help the BJP reverse some of the negative narratives about the new law.

The law and anger he has stirred up represent dilemmas for a film industry that has some big-name Muslim personalities but primarily affects India’s predominantly Indian population. A handful of Bollywood figures have condemned the CAA, while others have faced criticism for not weighing the issue.

Modi, who heads the Hindu nationalist BJP, has often appeared alongside actors and figures of the film industry at public events. On the other hand, the industry has produced films that some critics have said have come close to political endorsements.

On Saturday, more than 100,000 people took part in a peaceful protest against the CAA in the southern city of Hyderabad.

Further protests were planned on Sunday in Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and several other Indian cities.

A source close to the BJP who is involved in organizing Sunday’s private meeting said some party leaders had been registered to help explain the CAA’s rationale to various professional groups such as lawyers. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Promit Mukherjee in Mumbai; Writing by Euan Rocha Editing by Gareth Jones)

