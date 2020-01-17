advertisement

Clean power

January 17, 2020

Originally published on Future Trends.

Welcome to another issue of our new India x Cleantech series! Every month we bring together news from various clean technology sectors in India in one concise summary article about the country.

Climate policy & CO2 tax

India is one of the most vulnerable countries for climate risk

India was ranked the fourth most vulnerable country for climate risk by a Greenwatch study. Countries are ranked for their vulnerability based on fatalities and financial losses due to extreme weather conditions. India slipped from the 14th most vulnerable in 2017 to the 5th in 2018. The South Asian country suffered the highest number of deaths due to extreme weather conditions and the second highest financial loss in 2018.

India in the top ten of the climate change performance index

Greenwatch found that India is among the best performing countries in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the use of renewable energy and improving energy efficiency. India became ninth among the best performing countries behind Sweden, Denmark and Morocco. India did better than Finland, Norway, Chile and the United States. No country is among the top three because, according to Greenwatch, none of the countries “does enough to prevent climate change.”

Cleantech investments

India’s largest power generator is planning a US $ 7 billion investment in solar energy

NTPC Limited, India’s largest energy company, has announced plans to invest US $ 7 billion in solar energy. The company plans to set up 10 gigawatts of solar energy in the next 10 years. The company currently manages more than 50 gigawatts of power generation, of which only 920 megawatts are based on renewable energy technologies. However, by 2032, the company plans to increase the share of non-fossil fuel capacity to 30%.

Bank of America extends US $ 50 million credit line to Indian solar energy developer

Bank of America has extended a revolving credit line to Fourth Partner Energy in India as part of its Environmental Business Initiative. The bank lends US $ 50 million to the company to support the development of distributed solar energy projects over the next 18 months. Fourth Partner Energy currently has an operational portfolio of 200 megawatts for more than 150 companies in India.

Asian infrastructure investment bank approves US $ 65 million for Indian Solar Project

Hero Future Energies, a leading private energy generator for renewable energy in India, has secured a $ 65 million debt financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The company is working on a 250 megawatt solar energy project in the western state of Rajasthan. Earlier this year, AIIB had approved US $ 75 million financing for Tata Cleantech Capital for renewable energy projects and expansion of transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Electric transportation

MG Motors unveils electric SUV in India

MG Motors India launched ZS EV – an electric SUV – to compete against Hyundai’s Kona and Nexon EV by Tata Motors. This is the second car model offered by MG Motors that previously made headlines with the Hector SUV. The official launch of the car is expected in January 2020. ZS EV has a 44.5 kWh battery that powers the SUV for 340 kilometers (211 miles) with one charge. The car offers fast DC charging and slow AC charging.

Tata Motors unveils electric version of compact SUV Nexon

Tata Motors presented the electric version of its compact SUV Nexon. The car is the second electric passenger vehicle after Tigor. Despite a battery pack of 30.2 kWh, Tata Motors claimed that Nexon could cover more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) with one charge. The car is based on the new Ziptron powertrain from Tata Motors that is expected to be used for many more electric cars by the company. Nexon EV can be prices from US $ 21,170 – $ 24,000, which is considerably cheaper than Hyundai Kona, which costs more than US $ 35,300.

Cabin aggregators are allowed to lease luxury electric cars in India

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), owned by the government, is planning to launch a tender to acquire 250 electric cars in the luxury segment. These cars are then rented to cabin aggregators such as Uber, its Indian competitor Ola Cabs and the EV-focused aggregator Blu Smart. The tender, which is expected to be launched early next year, will be dominated by foreign car brands. No Indian company currently produces electric cars in the luxury segment. The only luxury electric car currently available in India is the Hyundai Kona.

Delhi announces electric vehicle policy

The government of the National Capital Region of Delhi in India has announced ambitious goals to increase the share of electric vehicles in the city. By 2024, the government wants to increase the share of electric vehicles to 25%. The focus of this policy will be on public transport, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles (taxis and taxis). The government expects the number of electric vehicles in the city to increase to 35,000 in the coming year and more than half a million in the next five years. As part of the incentives offered in the new policy, the government will offer grants for setting up charging stations and purchasing electric vehicles such as bicycles and rickshaws.

Gasoline retailer plans network of EV charging stations

One of the leading gasoline companies in India is planning to enter the EV cargo area. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), owned by the government, has announced a partnership with another public sector company, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), to set up EV charging stations for passenger vehicles.

Renewable energy and batteries

Generation RE in India increased by 10% in November

India saw a 10% increase in renewable energy generation in November 2019 compared to the same month last year. This is despite the fact that total energy generation in the country fell nearly 5% compared to production in November 2018. Energy generation based on fossil fuels was 10% on an annual basis. However, the share of fossil fuels grew for the third month in a row. The share of renewable energy also increased from 7.2% in October 2019 and in November 2018 to 8.4% in November 2019. The share of hydropower and nuclear energy decreased from 18.6% in October 2019 to 13.8% November 2019.

100 Gigawatt solar capacity target within reach, says the minister

The Indian Minister for the Environment, Forest and Climate Change reiterated the position of his government that the country will reach the ambitious target of 100 gigawatts of solar energy capacity by the end of 2022. According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, 30 gigawatt capacity is under construction while another 37 gigawatt capacity has been put out to tender. As of December 31, 2019, India has an installed solar energy capacity of 33.7 gigawatts.

Power Ledger expands Blockchain P2P Solar Trading to new parts in India

Utilities in one of India’s largest states, Uttar Pradesh, recently announced a partnership with Power Ledger to conduct a pilot project for trading in solar-based blockchain. Uttar Pradesh is one of the largest electricity-consuming states in India. A successful peer-to-peer pilot project for energy trading in the state would go a long way in formulating blockchain-based energy trading in India. This is the second pilot project that is being protected by Power Ledger in India. The company recently announced a similar project with an electricity company in New Delhi. In this case the project includes 5-6 megawatts of solar capacity on the roof on top of gated communities in a suburb of Delhi.

India issues 2.4 Gigawatt tenders for renewable energy

The Solar Energy Corporation of India has issued two tenders of 1.2 gigawatt each. SECI has asked developers to set up 1.2 gigawatts of solar PV projects and 1.2 gigawatts of solar wind energy hybrid projects throughout the country. Developers are free to choose the project locations and are offered a 25-year power purchase agreement with each tender. Recent SECI tenders have not seen the encouraging participation of major developers.

India grants registration for solar energy generation and production

After several delays and changes in the original tender to link power generation and module production, the SECI has finally awarded a contract with a value of 2.5 gigawatts. NYSE-listed Azure Power, based in India, has obtained the rights to develop 2 gigawatts of solar power generation capacity and 500 megawatts of module production capacity. The company, one of the leading solar IPPs in India, has no background in or existing facilities for module production and is likely to collaborate with existing module manufacturers.

The Indian state of Rajasthan envisages 30 Gigawatts of solar energy by 2025

One of the leading Indian states in the field of installed solar energy capacity has announced an ambitious goal of installing 30 gigawatts of solar energy capacity by 2025. A large part of this capacity, 24 gigawatts, is expected to come from solar energy parks, 4 gigawatts from distribution systems, and 1 gigawatt each from solar panels on the roof and solar-powered irrigation pumps. On December 31, 2019, the state has 4.8 gigawatts of solar energy capacity.

