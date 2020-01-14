advertisement

Rani Rampal was named captain of a group of 20 players selected for the Indian women’s hockey team’s New Zealand tour. Savita, the goalkeeper, becomes Rani’s deputy.

India will face the New Zealand women’s team for the first time on January 25th. Three games are planned against the New Zealand women’s team – on January 27th, January 29th and February 5th. The Indian team will face Britain on 5 February.

Sjoerd Marijne, India’s head coach, said about the tour: “I want to use this tour to create more competition in this group. Although we have a team of 20, we will only use 16 players in some games because we play with 16 players in the Olympics and 18 members in some games. The players have to do their best and I want to see how they are under pressure and stay in the right rhythm. “

Marijne said the games against Britain, World No. 5 and New Zealand, World No. 6 will provide a great opportunity for the Indian team to demonstrate its fearless stance.

Rani (c), Savita, Rajini Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Nisha, Namita Toppo, Udita, Monika, Lilima Minz, Neha, Sonika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur.

