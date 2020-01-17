advertisement

After missing the first release of the event, India will take on the Netherlands in the 2019 Pro League and European Bronze medalists in two matches in their two games at Kalinga Stadium. The second meeting will take place on Sunday (January 19).

Amidst controversy among all the world’s top teams, the Home and Outgoing Pro League will be the ideal preparation for India’s No. 5 India ahead of this year’s Summer Games.

After the Dutch side, India will host the world champions Belgium on February 8 and 9, followed by two more home games against Australia on February 22 and 23.

The Indian team will then travel to Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3).

India will return to play at home against New Zealand on May 23 and 24 before departing for Argentina on June 5 and 6.

The last match of the Premier League tournament in Spain on June 13 and 14 will be hosted by the team led by Manpreet Singh.

India coach Graham Reid will be aware of the issues awaiting his team in the Pro League.

Having served as an assistant to the former Dutch coach, Reed knows exactly what to expect from a double header in the Netherlands.

The matches will also give India a chance to avenge their heartbreaking 1-2 defeat in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

A look at the previous 10 matches between the two teams shows that there is very little choice between them.

The Netherlands have won five of those matches, with India winning four times and ending one draw.

The Kalinga mob will spur India in the match against the Netherlands, says Lalit Kumar Upada.

Reed also claimed that they were watching the Premier League as an Olympic training ground.

“It will be important to start strong and sharp starts in the Pro League with our first three matches against the top three teams in the world,” Reid said.

“We will focus on making our structures right and respecting the games we represent as a preparation for our Olympic campaign.”

The Indians will also benefit from their acquaintance with the Kalinga Stadium peat by training and holding numerous meetings here.

It is the same place where the eight-time Olympic champions qualified for the 2020 Games after Russia dropped 11-3 points in both FIH qualifiers last November.

“Games against India play a very important role. It is difficult to play against India in their homeland, but it is also very interesting because we love playing in Bhubaneswar, ”said Dutch coach Max Caldas.

Ace midfielder Jinglensana Singh has been wearing the team shirt in the FIH Hockey Pro League all year due to injury.

Caldas also looks to the Premier League as he prepares for the Olympics.

“The players and combinations we wanted to test were tested in the previous Pro League release. This edition we will have our competitive team as this will be the best step by step for us in Tokyo, ”he said.

India will train a full-time team that will be witnessed by midfielders Jinglensana Singh and Sumit, who came out with injuries.

In last year’s national championship, Jänglensana was sidelined with a broken ankle, and in June Sumit suffered a wrist injury in the finals of the FIH men’s series.

