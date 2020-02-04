advertisement

Mumbai’s Divyansh Saxena scored two goals in the ICC U19 semi-final against Pakistan in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. And the second catch turned out to be a game changer.

At 146/4, Mohammad Haris (21:15) Atharva Ankolekar swept over the deep central gate. He didn’t understand the height correctly. Saxena ran to the right to dive and pick the low victim. The layoff changed the game’s script when Pakistan lost the remaining five wickets for only 26 runs.

With the racket, Saxena scored fifty (59 * out of 99 balls) to support Yashasvi Jaiswal (105 * out of 113 balls) when India struck Pakistan by 10 goals. The boys in blue chased 173 in 35.2 overs.

Saxena is a product of the Dilip Vengsarkar Academy in Chembur.

After his parents admitted him to the sport-friendly Don Bosco school in Matunga, his cricket picked up. He became famous with a double hundred for Mumbai in the U-14 tournament against Gujarat. He had ended the tournament with 435 runs.

At the U-16 level, he scored 505 runs in the Vijay Merchant Trophy with an average of 72.

“The night before the team was announced for the World Cup, there were some concerns. Of course, although you know that you can demonstrate performance that supports your case, I just flipped through my Instagram feed and saw my name in the squad “It was a relief when I found out that my name was on the list,” Saxena said in an interaction in December 2019.

The Indian U19 team has booked its place in the final for the seventh time.

