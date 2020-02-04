advertisement

Pakistani U19 cricket team opening player Mohammad Huraira has a connection to India in his family. However, his first experience of a game between India and Pakistan ended in disappointment. He was eliminated by four in the U19 World Cup semi-final in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old boy from Sialkot is the nephew of the Pakistani star Shoaib Malik, whose wife Sania Mirza is an Indian tennis icon.

advertisement

The right-handed player made his youth ODI debut against Afghanistan in the quarterfinals at Benoni on Friday. There couldn’t have been a better start when he scored 64 of 76 balls – for a profit – to win the “Player of the Game” award.

In an interview with ICC, Huraira showed how Malik, who is still playing T20Is for Pakistan at 38, continues to inspire him. “Shoaib Malik is my uncle. He always inspired me. When I see him on TV, he’s like a world icon at the time. If I had problems, he would help me. When I wasn’t playing, he gave me confidence. Seeing him play gives me the energy, the boost, that if he can be there, why not me. “

Pakistani U19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed believes that Huraira has the temperament to excel. “It is technically solid. He knows how to get runs. He has the temper to stay on the pitch, ”he said.

Huraira was the 26th Pakistani player to score fifty goals on the U19 debut.

advertisement