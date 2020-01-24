advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sports Stars LIVE coverage of the U-19 World Cup duel between India and New Zealand that was held in Bloemfontein.

India 45 for 0 to 10 overs: Now that the batsmen are hired, the barrels flow more freely. Saxena signaled the shifting of gears when he played a sweet square ride from the rearfoot to Rourke, who has now given away 28 of his four overs.

India 13 for 0 after five overs: It was a quiet start from the openers, who have both crossed a border during their short stay at the fold. Hancock, the right-wing sailor, only missed six runs in his first three overs.

TOSS: NZ wins the throw and chooses the field.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg, Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

New Zealand (XI play): Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Jesse Tashkoff (c), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ben Pomare (wk), Hayden Dickson, Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, William O’Rourke.

The two teams have already booked their berths in the quarter-finals. India has had a good tournament so far; There are two overall victories. New Zealand narrowly beat Sri Lanka in the last competition and reached the round of 16 after a washed-out competition against Japan.

This is Group A’s final competition at the U-19 World Cup.

