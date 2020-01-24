advertisement

The struggles between India and New Zealand have always been intense. The semi-final of the 2019 World Cricket Championship was the youngest in the mix. The kiwis are calm in the field, but very competitive. At home, like Australia, they will try to start preparing for the ICC World T20 with a triumph in the T20I series with five games against India.

Before the first T20I in Auckland on Friday, here’s a look at the numbers so far:

Of all the games India and New Zealand played, India won three while the Kiwis won six. Of the five games played in New Zealand, India has won one, while New Zealand has gained fame four times.

At their very first meeting in 2009, New Zealand won with seven gates in Christchurch. At its last meeting, it won four races in Hamilton in 2019.

Surprise surprise!

Virat Kohli is not yet seen in a T20I in New Zealand. In his four home games, the Indian skipper scored 174 runs with an average of 58 (HS: 70). Jasprit Bumrah will also tour New Zealand for the first time in a T20I series.

India’s win rate against New Zealand in T20Is – 27.27 – the lowest of all opponents (at least 5 games).

Of the five games in New Zealand, India has won only one game.

Mohammed Shami last played in a T20I outside India against the West Indies in Kingston on July 9, 2017. The Paceman has played only three T20Is overseas since the last T20 World Championship in India in 2016.

Recordings wave

Kohli is currently associated with Afghan President Mohammad Nabi for most man-of-the-match awards in T20Is (12).

Ross Taylor (95 games) could be the first kiwi and third in the world after Shoaib Malik (111) and Rohit Sharma (104) playing in 100 T20Is.

Rohit could become the second fastest Indian behind Sachin Tendulkar and start 10,000 races. He scored 9,937 runs in 216 innings as an opener across all formats. Tendulkar needed 214 to reach 10,000. Rohit is also 111 of 14,000 runs in international cricket.

(Compiled by Lalith Kalidas)

