Hello and welcome to Sportstars live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

New Zealand 0/0 to 0.1 overs: Colin Munro and Martin Guptill open proceedings for the kiwis. The new ball was handed over to Shardul Thakur. 180-190 should be a good target here.

Virat Kohli: We wanted to line up first. We also played well with the ball in the last game. It’s better if we roll first. We were happy with the performance, I don’t think there was jet lag. We go into play with the same team. We want to do better in the field. We can stop another 10 runs.

Kane Williamson: We’ll have a bat. Obviously it is a used surface and there will be no dew. It is important that we implement our plans and perform well. We play the same team.

Teams:

India (Play XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul (w), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Plays XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (w), Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

TOSS UPDATE: New Zealand wins the throw to hit first.



PREVIEW

India is unlikely to change winning combinations, but some changes in the bowling department are not surprising when the visiting team face New Zealand here in the high-profile Eden Park in the second T20 on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah was the only bowler on both sides who received fewer than eight runs per over on the strangely shaped floor with short borders at the start on Friday.

Both Mohammad Shami (0/53 in 4 overs) and Shardul Thakur (1/44 in 3 overs) were brought to the cleaning women with New Zealand batsmen in order to collect borders at will.

Since Shami is expected to keep his place in the eleven, Thakur Navdeep Saini could give way. However, with his extreme pace, Saini could also make big runs on the small floor.

It remains to be seen whether India will stick to the combination of three special stimulators and two spinners or bring an additional tweaker against Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja to Kuldeep Yadav. Washington Sundar is the other spin option that India has.

If India plays an additional tweaker, the all-rounder Shivam Dube is the third option for fast bowling.

Given the circumstances, Jadeja and Chahal did a decent job on Friday, collecting 50 runs from 36 balls and taking a wicket each.

READ: “We knew we could cover the run rate on a short floor at any time.”

Chahal and Kuldeep also have to play together since the ODI World Championship came to an end. With an eyelash that has a fixed look, the team management may be interested in hitting a barge when they meet again.

At the front, Virat Kohli was a satisfied skipper because the frequently questioned medium-sized companies delivered under pressure for the team. Shreyas Iyer solidified in fourth place with an unbeaten 58 of 29 balls.

It was an almost perfect start to the tour for the away team, which was 204 behind with relatively little effort and won 1-0 in the five-game series.

Before the Indian team said goodbye, there were concerns about constant mixing, similar to the ODI experiments prior to the 2019 World Cup.

Iyers Form paid for all the chatter. The batsman has been represented in all twelve Indian T20Is since September last year and averaged 34.14 in eleven innings with two half centuries and a strike rate of 154.19. With his temperament as the winner in Eden Park, Iyer has finally secured a place in the batting team.

With Manish Pandey and Dube taking turns at the finish line and being supported by KL Rahul’s wicket-keeping skills, the T20 squad in India appears to have been finalized in the short term, provided there are no unforeseen changes.

New Zealand had to think about a shortage of 10 to 15 runs and missed opportunities in the field that allowed visiting batsmen to get away with a high hit rate.

In part, it was also due to the surprisingly fast adaptation of India to the difficult conditions in Eden Park.

READ: Iyer, Rahul from the fifties makes India strong 204 times in the chase against New Zealand

The black caps themselves now have to put up with India’s adjustment to prevent an early 2-0 lead within three days. Here, too, India won in February 2019, even though it was a T20I series with three games. it had finally lost 1-2.

Regardless of the outcome, the hand seemed to be turning for the host in terms of his strike form. High-ranking batsmen Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor defy recent criticism and have scored in half a century. It was a compliment to the runs of their bestsellers, even though the team only finished with a parscore.

India won key fights during its innings by allowing new bats on the fold to maintain the momentum it had previously created. It’s something New Zealand can’t just fix with a change of staff. As such, it will hope that people like Colin de Grandhomme and Tim Seifert will do well.

In the host’s camp, there is a belief that Williamson should open the eyelash in T20 cricket to take advantage of the powerplay overs. Given the blitz start of openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, this seems, at least, impossible for the next game.

New Zealand is expected to have eleven players to avoid the temptation to watch all-rounders Scott Kuggeleijn and Daryl Mitchell.

Both teams had a day off on Saturday instead of the tight schedule and the tougher fights.

Eden Park was only estimated to be 60 percent full on Friday, although New Zealand cricket expects more goal collections due to the popularity of the Indian team.

It remains to be seen whether the planned late launches (7:50 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time) will continue to affect game play during this T20I series.

men

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (week), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Sainrah , Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (week), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

Where to look

The 2nd T20I game between New Zealand and India will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary. The game’s online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

