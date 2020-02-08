advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the second ODI between India and New Zealand. This is V.S. Aravind and I will guide you through the action in Auckland.

Virat Kohli: We’ll bowl first. Quite hard wicket, the New Ball could be a bit smaller, short straight lines and difficult to defend. Must roll well, put pressure on their batsmen and take some early gates. We need to bring the intensity we had in the T20Is into the 50-over game. Two changes for us – Mohammed Shami has rested for the upcoming tests, Navdeep Saini is there. Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Kuldeep, he hasn’t played ODI for a while and wanted to get him on the team.

Tom Latham: Would have bowled too, looks like a good surface and we have to put the barrels on the board. The record hunt in Hamilton was good for us, we have to do well with the bat, build partnerships and get the races on the board. Mark Chapman replaces Mitchell Santner, who had a bad back, and Kyle Jamieson makes his ODI debut. He had to wait for his opportunity and deserved this call.

XI play: India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah XI play: New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK / C), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson and Hamish Bennett

Kyle Jamieson, six feet eight, will make his debut in his own stadium on Saturday, replacing Ish Sodhi at the side.

This team under Kohli knows how to bounce back. They did it against the West Indies and then Australia. The batsmen were at their element in Hamilton, but it’s the bowling that lets them down. There may be some changes in this game. We will inform ourselves as soon as a cracker is on the plan.

Toss, Teamnews and Pitch will report shortly.

From Hamilton to Auckland, welcome to the second ODI. India is one of the countries where Virat Kohli and Co. are trying to level the series.

The preview

India’s bowling in focus when Kohli and Co. want to recover

Some of their weaknesses in bowling and fielding revealed in the series opening game will aim for a quick course correction if they compete here in the second ODI against a resurgent New Zealand on Saturday.

After the 5-0 win over New Zealand in the T20 series, India was brought to the ground after the hosts in the three-game series took a 1-0 lead with a 4-0 win in the first ODI.

The Black Caps hunted their highest total in ODI cricket at Seddon Park, and the throw will again be crucial in the even shorter Eden Park, where the second side has a clear advantage.

New Zealand decided to hit both T20Is here, but India hunted well in both cases, albeit in different circumstances.

India is in a familiar situation after the Hamilton defeat. But the visitors have traveled from behind to the West Indies and Australia to win their last two ODI series, and Virat Kohli’s men will try the same thing here.

As in Chennai against the West Indies or Mumbai against Australia, the loss of India in Hamilton was due to the inability to conquer gates in midfield.

The opposition batsmen took advantage of a big hit and the Indian attack had no answers.

In the first ODI, skipper Virat Kohli turned to Jasprit Bumrah every time he was looking for a wicket. India wants to deal with this over-dependence in its composition.

India will also be under the scanner. In each of these losses in Chennai, Mumbai and Hamilton, it was bad despite individual brilliance.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Sainrah.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson.

