Shreyas Iyer appears to be the new Chase Master and Finisher in Team India. For the second time and within five days – the last time in the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru – the right-hander remained unbeaten and led his team to victory, albeit in different formats.

After the 35-ball 44 * – for a winning event – against Australia in the ODI series decision he hit a 29-ball 58 * – consisting of five fours and three sixes – on his side in the first T20I against New Zealand in Auckland save six balls.

Chasing 204, Iyer guarded a crucial point in the match. Virat Kohli had just got out and India needed 83 more balls from 53 balls. He brought all of his IPL experience into play and effortlessly found the gaps to keep the required rate at bay. He tore up seasoned Tim Southee in the 19th game by smashing two sixes and four to end the game.

In an earlier interview with Sportstar, Iyer referred to his insights from the IPL and, in particular, his captain’s right. The leadership role in Delhi Capitals (DC) broadened his horizons. Stars played under him.

“When it comes to you, the thinking process and the approach to the team change. They grow up and take responsibility as an individual. Other players also look up to you as the captain and begin to respect you. You need to maintain this team diplomacy and be careful about the decisions you make. I think I’ve improved a lot as a batsman and recognized my strengths and weaknesses. I try to learn as much as possible from wherever I play, ”said Iyer, who, depending on availability, is also the Mumbai captain in cricket at home.

Iyer even took pointers from DC trainer Ricky Ponting. “Ponting is very optimistic. He always talks about winning. I really love his body language. Last year, when we were in bad shape in the early stages of the tournament, his body language really helped win all the time. He’s a good guy who treats everyone the same. There is no senior or junior in the team and that is what we want as a team from the coach, “he said.

Shreyas Iyer with Ricky Ponting in Delhi Capitals colors. – FILE PHOTO / VIVEK BENDRE

Iyer has been on the sidelines since 2017, but there have been frequent trips. When he tried to take Lungi Ngidi off the pitch in Port Elizabeth two years ago to eventually reach 30, he didn’t know he was contesting his last ODI innings of the year.

Shreyas Iyer in action against South Africa in 2018. – FILE PHOTO / AP

India had won the series, but Iyer was beaten with three chances with 48 runs in two innings. Previously, he had scored two half-centuries (against Sri Lanka) in three games. Not bad for a beginner, but suddenly he was off the radar when he needed a few more games to get into the system.

He shone through the India A games and the IPL that led the Delhi Capitals. The twin tons at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in 2019 pulled him out of the dark. The 55-Ball 147 (15 sixes and seven fours) and the 55-Ball 103 * (10 sixes and five fours) against Sikkim and Madhya Pradesh shed light on his hunger for fame.

Iyer returned to the ODI fold in West India in August. In the five competitive games that he played against the Caribbeans from August to December, he scored four fifties in a trot – away and at home.

“Winning an overseas game and not winning is special. We lost quick gates, so we had to build partnerships. We always knew we could get runs because this is a small bottom. We look forward to similar support in the remaining games. ” “Iyer, who won the Player of the Match award, said with six goals after defeating the kiwis.

He also found his T20I spot against South Africa. Today’s knock will give him the confidence and eagerness to destroy any attack on the ICC World Twenty20 in October.

Iyer could have been the number 4 in India needed for the 2019 World Cricket Championship. He leaves no stone unturned to prove that the selectors are wrong, but now the T20 mega event will be his main focus.

