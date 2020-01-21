advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the ICC U-19 World Cricket Championship game between the Indian U-19 and the Japanese U-19.



This is Santadeep Dey who gives you all the action that takes place in the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

– Japan 1/0 after 1 past: Kartik Tyagi’s latest purchase from Rajasthan Royals, an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, starts with the new game the first over, Wicketkeeper and captain Marcus Thurgate will face him while Shu Noguchi will be at the end of the non-striker. And immediately a hint of movement can be felt on the new ball, which dips into the right-hander and causes some problems for the batsman. Only one run comes from above, from far away.

Akash Singh will be bowling at the other end the second over, Japan’s reserve keeper Noguchi will face him. Last year he was the most valuable player (MVP) in the Japanese U-19 league. There are two documents. A third slip could have been the initial idea, but the ball that came back might have discouraged skipper Priyam Garg.

Teams: Japan U19 (Plays XI): Marcus Thurgate (f / c), Shu Noguchi, Neeldatum, Debashish Sahoo, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ishaan Fartyal, Ashley Thurgate, Kento Ota Dobell, Max Clements, Yugandhar Retharekar, Sora Ichiki

India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kumar Kushagra, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg, Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Shashwat Rawat, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

WEATHER UPDATE: Well … bad news today. Although the sun shines brightly from now on, thunderstorms can occur later in the day.

TOSS UPDATE: India’s captain Priyam Garg won the throw and decided to throw first.

The title defense of India got off to an excellent start. The four-time champion would only be one step closer to a quarter-final if he competed against Japan in Group A of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Tuesday.

India celebrated a 90-race win in their first group league encounter against Sri Lanka on Sunday, with an impressive performance that was crowned by a disciplined bowling performance.

Japan were lucky enough to get a point after their first game against New Zealand dried out in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

India is at the top of Group A and a win on Tuesday will practically secure it a place in the round of 16.

India will play their last group game against New Zealand on January 24.

The Indians played like favorites on Sunday and outperformed their South Asian neighbor in all areas of the game.

India achieved a competitive result of 297/4 with the first bet, made up of its best batsmen, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 out of 74 balls) and skipper Priyam Garg (56 out of 72 balls) after half a century.

Vice captain Dhruv Jurel (52 of 48 balls) and later all-rounder Siddhesh Veer (44 of 27 balls and 2/34 of six overs) made significant contributions and reached the 300 mark.

The bowlers then kept the batsmen under control in Lanka and fired them for 207 in 45.2 overs.

The left-arm Pacer Akash Singh (2/29), Veer (2/34) and the leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/44), who used the colors of King XI in the IPL. Punjab carries, six gates shared.

The fast bowler Kartik Tyagi (1/27), who already has a multi-core IPL contract, was the most impressive when he repeatedly broke the 140 km / h mark while Jaiswal also picked up a wicket.

And next Tuesday, the Indians are expected to roll over an inexperienced Japan.

When India flies first, a mammoth is expected to gather against the inexperienced Japanese attack.

The Japanese take part in the ICC U-19 World Championship to gain valuable experience in fighting top teams in the world. No threat to the Indians is expected from them.

Where and how can you see the live coverage of the U19 World Cup from India to Japan?

The India U-19 vs. Japan U-19 World Cup game will be broadcast live on Star Sports 3.

How can you watch India vs. Japan U-19 World Cup game online?

The online streaming of the India U-19 vs Japan U-19 World Cup game will be available on Hotstar.

Teams (of):

India U-19: Priyam Garg (captain), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilakhesh Varma, Sarma

Japan U-19: Marcus Thurgate (captain), Tushar Chaturvedi, Maximillian Clements, Kento Dobell, Sora Ichiki, Ishaan Fartyal, Leon Mehlig, Shu Noguchi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate.

,

