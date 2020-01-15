advertisement

Indian wicket keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been declared stable and its availability for the final ODI in Bengaluru will depend on how it responds during the rehabilitation protocol.

“After being hit on his helmet while beating in the 1st ODI, Rishabh suffered a concussion and stopped participating in the game. He was then taken to the hospital for overnight monitoring by a specialist. He is stable and does all his scanning Reports are. ” clear, “it said in a BCCI statement.

“He was released from the hospital and will travel to NCA, Bengaluru, to undergo his rehabilitation protocol. He will be excluded from the 2nd ODI,” the statement said.

Pant, who had suffered a concussion at the first ODI in Mumbai when he was released, was unable to conquer Australia’s chase field.

“Pant is being watched. Its progress is tracked overnight. A specialist has been consulted and an update will be made accordingly, ”said a team spokesman at the time. The 22-year-old was hit on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer in India’s 44th inning, which also led to his wicket.

The injury forced KL Rahul to take his position behind the stumps when India came out to the field. Pant had scored 28 out of 33 balls when India tried to recover from a medium-order breakdown. India had dropped to 134 for 1 in the 28th, but was reduced to 164 for 5 before setting a target of 256. Australia reached the total with 10 gates and more than 12 overs to be saved.

