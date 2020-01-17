advertisement

Andhra Pradesh’s wicket keeper batsman KS Bharat was used to replace the injured Rishabh Pant for the second ODI against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot.

Pant suffered a concussion at the start in Mumbai and did not keep any gates during the second innings.

Since Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are part of the Indian senior team in New Zealand, the selection committee decided to appoint Bharat as the replacement wicket keeper. His recovery is monitored by the NCA and a call for availability for the final ODI in Bengaluru is answered accordingly.

While KL Rahul put on the gloves instead of pant, the 21-year-old pant was flown to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further assessment.

Bharat, 26, is expected to sit on the bench on Friday, where Rahul is likely to be behind the gates.

