advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the second ODI between India and Australia.

LIVE UPDATES:

advertisement

TOSS UPDATE: Australia won the throw and decided to roll.

Australia (playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India (play XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

– TALK CAPTAINS –

Kohli: We would have bowled first. But the good thing is that there is not much dew. It looks very nice and hard. If we have enough runs on the board, we have a good chance of defending. They are being beaten extensively on the international stage by parties like Australia. It’s about understanding what went wrong. We have to focus on the positive.

Finch: We’ll bowl first. It looks like a beautiful wicket, I don’t think it will change. We had success hunting in the last game, hopefully we can still do it today. They (the spinners) controlled their length very well. Same team for us.

ONLY IN: KS Bharat has joined the Indian team as a replacement wicket keeper. As Sanju Samson & Ishan Kishan are part of the Indian senior team in New Zealand, the selection committee decided to appoint K S Bharat as replacement wicket keeper.

The call was answered after Rishabh Pant flew to Bengaluru to undergo his rehabilitation protocol at the National Cricket Academy. The wicket keeper Batsman was hit on the helmet at the 1st ODI in Mumbai and excluded from the 2nd ODI in Rajkot.

His recovery is monitored by the NCA and a call for availability for the final ODI in Bengaluru is answered accordingly.

– THE MATCH PREVIEW –

If it’s not broken, don’t correct it – the phrase fits perfectly as it describes India’s captain Virat Kohli’s decision to change his strike position from # 3 to # 4. In order to accommodate the three special openers in the team, Kohli degraded himself.

And the train backfired on Tuesday at the series opening game in Mumbai. Kohli did not fire and India landed on board with a below-average sum.

With Aaron Finch and David Warner India, which is helping Australia to clinch a 10 wicket win for the second time in so many months, is able to recover from a three game deficit in an ODI series. If Kohli’s cavaliers have to show the resilience they showed last month against the West Indies, it is time for the captain to regain his usual No. 3 position.

READ | MS Dhoni deleted from the central contract list of the BCCI

Kohli – who finished 3rd in 36 of his 43 ODI hundreds – admitted that India had to “rethink” the order of the strikes. “We have had this discussion many times in the past. Because of the way KL (Rahul) bet, we tried to get him on the lineup,” said Kohli at the presentation after the game at Wankhede Stadium. “Apart from that, I don’t think we could do it when I fought number 4. We’ll probably have to think about it. “

Come on Friday and India’s squabble controversy continues considering Rishabh Pant is unavailable for the game. The wicket keeper was excluded from the competitive game after being hit on the helmet. As a result, Rahul, who put on his gloves during the persecution of Australia, will remain a wicket keeper. It will be interesting to see whether Kohli and Rahul swap positions. Pant’s injury also means that Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav have to compete for 6th place.

READ | Ravichandran Ashwin will play for Yorkshire County in the 2020 season

Australia will come into play with confidence. Centurions Warner and Finch hope for another success at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Khanderi.

The fact that the opening duo in Wankhede was never separated meant that Marnus Labuschagne was unsuccessful in his highly anticipated ODI debut. The batsman, who has been brought into shape, is looking forward to putting his skills to the test on Friday.

It remains to be seen if Australia will sign Josh Hazlewood as the third Seamer to replace Kane Richardson. Given that Williamson did pretty well in Wankhede, management is unlikely to mess around with the combination.

The teams (of):

India squad: Virat Kohli (Capt.), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul (week), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Referee on the field: Richard Kettleborough, Virender Sharma; Third referee: Michael Gough; Fourth referee: K. Srinivasan.

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle.

Game starts 1.30 p.m.

,

advertisement