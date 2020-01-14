advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstars LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India and Australia.

Well, the last time Aaron Finch and his men came to India, they won the series, and this series will be no different. Two top teams fight in the middle, it will be an exciting competition. And it will be Virat Kohli against Steve Smith.

Play XIs

India:

Australia:

TOSS: At 1:00 p.m.

– TALK CAPTAINS –

– THE MATCH PREVIEW –

At a time when bilateral cricket is ranked by relevance, an ODI series with three games between India and Australia takes place between the countdown for the T20 World Cup and the Test World Cup, which begins here at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Despite its low relevance in a larger context, when the two best teams in the world compete against each other, you don’t need any further meaning to give meaning to the intro.

This will surely be the case in the next week. In addition, both India and Australia have strong teams for the short series and this could lead to a fantastic Tuesday for connoisseurs and connoisseurs.

India’s captain Virat Kohli had no doubt that there will be no shortage of intense action in the three-game series. “Look, when you play Australia, you don’t look at the relevance of the series. It’s about playing against the best. The way they play cricket now that Steve and David have returned is pretty intense,” said Kohli.

Read: Pandya trains during training

“They challenge every team and they dominate only a few teams. I think that together with Australia we are probably the two best sides of the world in terms of balance. People decide whether it is relevant or irrelevant. But we as a team are looking forward to competing against Australia under our conditions and competing against the best. “

India has a tough decision to make when it comes to its hit order, with all three specialized openers in a sublime touch. During striking coach Vikram Rathour on Sunday, either Shikhar Dhawan or K.L. Rahul will start the series with Rohit Sharma, Kohli disagreed with him and found that the triumvirate could well be included in the cast. In such a scenario, Kohli could return from his usual number 3 to number 4.

Kohli showed his best side during the training on Monday and won the mini-fight against Jasprit Bumrah during the optional training in India and celebrated it with style.

On the other hand, Australia will be interested in unleashing its fatal triumvirate by Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood over India’s famous medals. The Troika will play an ODI together for the first time since October 2018 and is looking forward to starting Australia’s first ODI operation since the World Cup with a bang in Wankhede.

At the same time, Australia is relying on Marnus Labuschagne to continue its test success in the ODI arena. When Labuschagne makes his debut with veterans Steven Smith and David Warner on Tuesday, Aaron Finch’s men can hope for an encore for winning the series last year.

Although Finch and Co. were not in the best combination, they made an impressive comeback after the 2-0 deficit. India will know that it will have to get out of its skin next week to avenge the series defeat.

If the series opener gets into a high-profile matter, the series will not fight for relevance at all.

The game starts at 1:30 p.m. and can be viewed on Star Sports. Hotstar takes care of the live streaming.

THE SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (Capt.), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (Vice-Capt.), Pat Cummins (Vice-Capt.), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc , Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

OFFICIALS:

Referee on the field: Michael Gough, Richard Kettleborough; Third referee: C. Shamshuddin; Fourth referee: Virender Sharma

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

