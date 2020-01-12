advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan injured his knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. K. L. Rahul has had a long way to catch up during India’s white ball missions in recent months. Although Rahul has demonstrated his skills, he may still have to face Australia for the first of the three ODIs next Tuesday.

If Dhawan and Rahul do well in the T20 series against Sri Lanka last week, there will be a fight between the duo during the series opening game at Wankhede Stadium. Strike coach Vikram Rathour was happy about the “good dilemma” of team management, but emphasized that only one of them would start the series.

“It’s a good dilemma. Of course Rohit is an obvious choice. Both Shikhar and Rahul play well. Shikhar did well in One Dayers, Rahul is in great shape, so we’ll take care of it if we have to. There are still a few days left. Management will sit down and make a choice. I don’t see it as a problem and one of them has to stop, “said Rathour on Sunday.

Last year the team leadership tried to accommodate the triumvirate in the ODIs. At last year’s World Cup in England, Rahul started in fourth place when Kohli separated him from the openers before he sustained an injury. With Dhawan on the sidelines, Rahul seized the opportunity to open the innings in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma was hit on the thumb, but the star opener returned to the nets after treatment. – PRASHANT NAKWE

Rahul perfected Rohit to perfection, scoring 185 hits at 61.67 and a hit rate of 89, including one hundred and fifty-three ODIs against Kieron Pollard’s men.

However, Rathour emphasized that the team management would avoid experimenting at the start of the ODI series, as was the case in the recent T20 competitions with a view to the T20 World Championship.

“We did this in the 1920s because, as you rightly said, we were willing to give them some playing time. Against Australia we will start with our best XI in the first game. And I think everyone will hit in a tried order. See the series to see if we can experiment and try something else, ”he said.

Interestingly, Rohit and Rahul were among the six Indian cricketers who attended the optional nets session at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Rohit was even injured when Rathour hit his thumb. But the vice-captain quickly returned for another goal and didn’t look uncomfortable.

With the best three openings, the team management will surely feel a little uncomfortable when they finish the team on Tuesday.

