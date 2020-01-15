advertisement

In the midst of conflicting versions, which some viewers were not allowed by police to enter Wankhede Stadium in black clothes for the Indian-Australian ODI, a group of protesters registered silent protests at Wankhede Stadium.

A group of cricket fans running the @MumbAgainstCAB Twitter handle had announced before the game that they were going to protest silently in the stands. The group in the bottom row of the Vijay Merchant Pavilion wore white T-shirts with alphabets that read “No CAA, No NPR, No NRC”. Her pictures and videos went viral in no time.

In the meantime, there have been allegations that security personnel have banned black outfits when entering the Wankhede stadium. While some of the fans said they saw some police officers at the entrance asking random fans to “avoid or replace black hats and t-shirts,” others said they had taken their places without any problems.

Sportstar saw hundreds of spectators sitting in a crowd with black clothes enjoying the action. However, the secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association, Sanjay Naik, emphasized that the MCA had no role to play. “The issue of issuing such a policy to security personnel has not even been discussed. I myself am dressed in black clothes today, ”Naik told Sportstar.

Deputy Police Commissioner (Zone I) Sangramsinh Nishandar denied that such instructions had been given and said these were attempts to stir the atmosphere.

Mumbai against CAB had also tweeted through her official contact that activist Fahad Ahmed and others had been forced to leave the stadium to register their protests.

Mr. Nishandar also denied this and said, “You came and went alone. We never intervened. We captured the entire incident on camera.”

Since the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in parliament on December 10, it has led to widespread protests across the country. While the government has already allocated funds to the National Population Register (NPR), the first step towards the National Citizens Register (NRC), the demonstrators have not moved in nearly five weeks.

(With input from Gautam S Mengle)

