advertisement

NEW DELHI – Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2020-21, pledging to boost Indians’ income and their purchasing power in a bid to revive slumping domestic economic growth.

India estimates economic growth this fiscal year, which ends March 31, will slide to 5% – its worst pace since the global financial crisis of 2008-09.

Here are the highlights from Sitharaman’s fiscal 2020-21 budget speech:

advertisement

DEFICIT

* The fiscal deficit for 2019/20 is seen at 3.8% of GDP

* The fiscal deficit for 2020/21 was 3.5% of GDP

BORROWING

* Net market borrowing 2020/21 seen at 5.36 trillion rupees ($ 75.42 billion)

Expenses / REASONS

* Revised 2019/20 spending 26.99 trillion rupees ($ 379.77 billion)

* Receipts for 2020/21 are estimated at 22.46 trillion rupees ($ 316.03 billion)

* Expenses for 2020/21 are estimated at 30.42 trillion rupees ($ 428.03 billion)

* India to allocate 2.83 trillion rupees ($ 39.82 billion) for agriculture and allied activities

* Approves $ 3.6 trillion ($ 50.65 billion) for a federal water scheme

* Allocate 993 billion rupees ($ 13.97 billion) to the education sector in 2020/21

* Allocate 286 billion rupees ($ 4.02 billion) in federal schemes for women

* The government will sell part of its holdings in the National Insurance Corp.

HEALTH CARE

* India to allocate 690 billion rupees ($ 9.7 billion) for healthcare spending

* Taxes on medical equipment used to fund health care infrastructure

TRANSPORT

* India will develop 100 more airports by 2024

* India will make money on over 6,000 km of highway in 12 parts by 2024

* India to privatize at least one major port

POWER / INDUSTRY

* India will provide 273 billion rupees ($ 3.84 billion) for promotion of industry and trade

* Firms operating the old power plants have advised to close the units if the emission norms are not met

* India to allocate 44 billion rupees ($ 619.11 million) for clean air incentives to cities with over 1 million people

* India will allocate 220 billion rupees ($ 3.10 billion) for renewable energy and energy

* Conventional energy meters to be replaced by prepaid smarts in the next three years

* India to expand national gas network to 27,000 km

* Large solar power capacity to be deployed along the railroad tracks, on land owned by the Indian Railways

output

* Scheme focused on encouraging the production of mobile phones, electronic devices and semiconductor packaging to be introduced

* Encourage the private sector to build Data Center Parks across the country

* 80 billion rupees ($ 1.13 billion) for five years to secure for quantum technology and applications

* Milk processing capacity will double by 2025

(1 $ = 71.0700 Indian Rupees) (compiled by Alasdair Pal Editing by Euan Rocha)

advertisement