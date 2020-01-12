advertisement

The M.S.K. The National Selection Committee, headed by Prasad, has appointed a 16-member T20I squad for the five-game series against New Zealand, which begins in Auckland on January 24.

Vice captain Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Mohammed Shami have returned to the squad. Sanju Samson makes room for Rohit.

Shami and Rohit had rested three games against Sri Lanka for the T20I series. Navdeep Saini, who played instead of Shami, ended the series as the best wicket taker and Samson ended a five-year wait to return to the XI after appearing in Pune in the third T20I.

advertisement

Read: Harmanpreet leads India at the Women’s T20 World Cup, including Richa Ghosh

Vijay Shankar of Tamil Nadu replaces Hardik Pandya in India A squad for the shadow tour after the Baroda all-rounder failed a fitness test before leaving for New Zealand.

India squad for New Zealand T20I series: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (week), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

,

advertisement