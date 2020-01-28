advertisement

India was at the top of the world rankings in World Rugby’s Get Into Rugby project initiative after 2,14,053 participants reportedly started sport in India through the GIR Outreach program. India was ahead of Japan (host of the 2019 Rugby World Cup) and South Africa (current world champion) with 1.90.115 and 1.77.034 participants.

According to the statistical report published by World Rugby, the number of male players in India has increased from 61,194 in 2016 to 112,712 in 2019, while the number of female players has increased from 42,032 in 2016 to 101,341 in 2019. The IRFU launched the GIR program in 2013, aiming to introduce new participants to the sport in an entertaining, friendly and safe environment. WR also focuses on teaching the new rugby enthusiasts the values ​​of integrity, respect, solidarity, passion and discipline.

The Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) initiative has been supported in India since 2016 by Societe Generale, a large financial services group, to train, develop and promote players at the national level. This partnership also actively supports the GIR program to take advantage of the potential rugby talent, especially in places where resources are limited. According to the world ranking for rugby, 105 male teams and 96 female national associations are listed.

The GIR initiative has been in line with the entry into rugby at the National School Games since 2015 and is part of the NSG in different age categories (boys and girls, U-14, U-17 and U-19). The schools that were introduced nationwide were gradually able to advance to rugby (rugby sevens). The players who represented their schools in the first two phases (TRY and PLAY) will then be selected according to an IRFU publication to play for their district and country cadres.

Enter the first five rugby nations: 1st India, 2nd Japan, 3rd South Africa, 4th United Arab Emirates (1,48,657), 5th Russia (99,325).

