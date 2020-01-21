advertisement

According to FIH, the men’s hockey world cup will be held in India from January 13 to 29. In another decision made by the Executive Board at the FIH last year, Spain and the Netherlands were recognized as co-chairs of the 2022 Women’s World Cup, scheduled for July 1 to 22.

Places will be announced by the host countries later. Thus, India will become the first country to host four men’s hockey world cups after hosting the 1982 (Mumbai), 2010 (New Delhi) and 2018 (Bhubaneswar) showdowns.

The Netherlands hosted three men’s tournaments. The country will end its 75th year of independence in 2023, and so Hockey India wanted to host the World Cup to showcase the country’s growth in sports. India was one of the three nations. The other two, Belgium and Malaysia, have announced the next edition of the Men’s World Cup.

Five countries – Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Malaysia and New Zealand – have submitted their applications for the Women’s World Cup. The format of the 2023 World Cup will be the same as the last edition.

Commenting on the development, FIH Executive Director Thierry Weil said the decisions had taken into account the growth of the sport and the event’s “revenue-generating potential.”

“FIH has received great requests to host these prestigious events. Therefore, it was a difficult choice. Since FIH’s primary mission is to develop the sport worldwide, which of course needs to be invested in, the potential for profitability of each bid played an important role in the decision, ”said Weil.

“We will work closely with the Local Organizing Committees on the sustainability and legacy aspects of these events.”

In addition to the World Cups, India has also hosted some of the biggest hockey events of recent times, including the 2014 FIH Champions Cup, the 2016 FIH Junior Men’s World Cup, the 2017 FIH World Hockey League Final, 2017 FIH Men’s Series Final in 2019 and 2019 the recently completed FIH hockey Olympic qualifying rounds.

“We are all very pleased to have won the bid to host the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup. When we applied, we wanted to give our country another reason to celebrate 75 years of independence, adding that our last victory was in 1975. “, Said Indian President of Hockey Mohd Mustava Ahmad.

“And what better way to celebrate than to witness the pinnacle of our national sport on our land? After hosting the 14th edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018, recognized as one of the best hockey events ever, we have been. confident that we can hold another men’s hockey world cup, ”he said.

“We have the opportunity to use last year’s experience to make the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Championship even better.”

