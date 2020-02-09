advertisement

After defeating the Netherlands in the opening match of the FIH Pro League in the 3rd World Series, India beat Belgian number one in the exciting match at Kalinga Stadium, continuing their defeat.

Madrig Singh scored a field goal in the second minute of the game, before Gautier Bocardi equalized in the 33rd minute with European champions Belgium scoring a penalty kick.

In the 47th minute Ramadep Singh scored a decisive goal in the 11th minute, giving India a four-over victory over the furious crowd in the same spot where the hosts twice beat the Dutch.

With this sensational victory, India for the first time consolidated their ratings from 5 to 4 for the first time since the introduction of the global rating system in 2003.

The two sides meet again on the same Sunday (February 9).

India’s experience and meticulous defense helped them win the WORLD CHAMPS in their Second Home during the cold, humid evening of # Bhubaneswar.

– Odisha Sport (@sports_odisha) on February 8, 2020

After a 5-2 and 3-1 hat-trick (3-3 regular-time) in their FIH Hockey Prague field game against India, India did well to stop Belgium’s winning streak in the current round. FIH Pro League:

Coming this match with the same 4-2 victories against Australia and 6-2 and 3-1 wins against New Zealand, Belgium were struggling to convert their chances against India.

Despite having possession of the ball, entering the 38-ring with a 38-yard, 24-meter kick and 12-yard corner, the Belgian division could not muster much success inside the circle.

The Belgians were denied thanks to the special performance of Indian goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak, who lived up to the tie-breaker, supporting India’s defense, shedding almost all the opportunities created by the home team’s strikers.

Patak, who was named “Game Player”, said: “We started well and worked hard. We are very proud of protecting our penalty corners. ”

No wonder he is today’s player.

How did he like his performance against @BELRedLions? # IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #HockeyInvites #INDvBEL pic.twitter.com/lNRdzah0w0

– Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) on February 8, 2020

Belgian striker Thomas Briels has increased his team’s missed opportunities.

“It was a difficult match, and playing in India is never easy. We were not able to transform our capabilities. There have been many times when the AZ has rescued us, but today the Indian goalkeepers have stood out and we hope that tomorrow we can take revenge, ”he said. .

The Indians quickly came out of the block on debutant Raj Kumar Pal, scoring a fantastic goal in the 90-second game as he passed from the left edge to Dilpret Singh at the top of the circle.

Young striker Dilprete, returning to the Indians more than a year later, took a powerful blow that found a perfect departure from Mandeep Singh, who was positioned in front of Belgian goalkeeper Vincent Vanash.

It was Patak who made sure that Belgium did not jump back. He kept 15 minutes in the first 15 minutes with Belgium and created many opportunities that included five penalty corners.

Belgium’s goal conversion ended only in the third quarter when they made a fine corner change, opening the corner to deceive the Indian runners and created enough space for Gautier Bocardi to take the ball to Patak at the 33rd position. minute

Reading 1-1 was the tense final quarter, but India pushed Belgium back with another goal.

It was Ramandep who, after injecting the ball into the 11-meter corner battery, took a rebound from Belgium’s first hurry to score.

Despite the death minutes of the match, Belgium set up an 11-meter angle, but India kept their nerve, and experienced goalkeeper Suresh ensured that India sealed the game to stay in second place in the standings.

With 11 points in the five games, Belgium remain at the top.

The victory was India’s 50th victory against Belgium.

