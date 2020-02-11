advertisement

New Zealand won the One Day International (ODI) series 3-0 on Tuesday and showered India with whitewash for the first time in 30 years. After winning the first and second ODI with four gates and 22 runs, the Black Caps won the third match with five gates in the Bay Oval to complete the flawless round.

The last time India lost all matches in a bilateral 50-overs streak was in March 1989 against the West Indies. India led by Dilip Vengsarkar conceded the first game in Bridgetown with 50 runs before losing the next two to six goals in Port of Spain. Vivian Richards’ Windies bagged the fourth ODI (at St. John’s) by eight gates and then proceeded to claim the fifth and final encounter with 101 runs at Bridgetown.

Technically speaking, a team is whitewashed when they lose all games. According to this definition, India’s 4-0 loss to South Africa in 2006 can also be counted as 1, with the exception that the first game was washed out.

advertisement

Graeme Smith led the Proteas to a 157 run, a 106 run and an 80 run win to win the series. In the last game in Centurion, the Indian team led by Rahul Dravid suffered a blow to nine gates.

All whitewash in ODI for India

1) India vs West India in India 1983/84 | Five-match series | West Indies won 5-0

2) India vs West Indies in West India 1988/89 | Five-match series | West Indies won 5-0

3) India vs South Africa in South Africa 2006/07 | Five-match series | South Africa won 4-0 (first game canceled)

,

advertisement