Major player injuries have opened the door for young players like Prithvi Shaw to assert themselves against a weak and exhausted New Zealand in the three-game ODI series that begins here on Wednesday in the Indian line-up.

This is India’s third ODI mission after the World Cup last year after defeating West Indies (away) and Australia (at home).

The Black Caps, on the other hand, play their first ODI since the notorious loss to Lords in the World Cup final against England.

Shaw and Agarwal will make ODI debuts in the opening roles

The last time these two teams met in 50-over format, New Zealand had thrown India out of the World Cup with an 18-race win over two days in Manchester in the second semi-final.

India took revenge with a 5-0 T20 whitewash that ended on Sunday.

In the current context, the stake is not that high, as both sides later prepare for the T20 World Championship in Australia. In fact, the upcoming two-test series later this month is more important than this ODI conflict.

In the ODI series, neither team has the full strength as a number of first team players will be missing due to injuries.

India was hit hard when Rohit Sharma was excluded from the rest of the tour because of his calf injury in the last T20I. The men in blue are already missing Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar.

Shaw and Agarwal (R) played for India on the A tour of New Zealand. – GETTY IMAGES

For New Zealand, the enthusiastic skipper Kane Williamson joined the long list of injuries, as did Trent Boult.

Mayank Agarwal was named on Tuesday afternoon as a Rohit replacement for the ODI range. And skipper Virat Kohli said they will stick to the strategy that was adopted against Australia in Rajkot, where KL kept Rahul Wickets and fought in fifth place.

Kohli had more or less confirmed Shaw’s ODI debut in this scenario, and now India is likely to have two opener debuts.

The last time such a situation arose was in 2016 when K.L. Rahul and Karun Nair made their debut in Zimbabwe for India.

Sunil Gavaskar and Sudhir Naik (1974) v England and Parthasarthy Sharma and Dilip Vengsarkar (1976) v New Zealand are the other earlier examples.

Such a move would place the Indian batting side with Kohli in third place and Shreyas Iyer in fourth place.

On Tuesday, Manish Pandey competed with Kohli and Iyer ahead of Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant and Kedar Jadhav.

When Pandey is playing, the lower order is a strange mix in which Dube, Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja fight for the all-rounder place.

In the bowling department, three pacemakers are likely to be the norm again.

Kuldeep Yadav, who has survived the entire T20I series, is slated to make a comeback in his home game against Australia.

New Zealand will do some thinking before going against eleven.

Tom Latham will lead the team ahead of Tim Southee, who has served as a replacement skipper during the last two T20Is. In the absence of Williamson, they will see Ross Taylor as the leader.

However, the black caps are rejuvenated with the all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, while Colin de Grandhomme also returns to the squad. Ish Sodhi is only there for the first ODI, and the host could opt for a two-spinner attack given the slower surface in Seddon Park.

Keeper batsman Tom Blundell and lanky Pacer Kyle Jamieson are the only ones who don’t have an ODI cap to their name.

Teams (of)

India: Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Sainrah.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman.

Game starts at: 7:30 a.m.

