KUALA LUMPUR / NEW DELHI – India’s trade minister will not meet with his Malaysian counterpart in Davos next week due to his tight schedule, an Indian trade ministry official said on Sunday as a loud bang. between the top buyer of palm oil and its biggest supplier.

Majority-wide India has repeatedly opposed Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaking out against a new citizenship law, which critics say discriminates against Muslims.

Malaysia, a Muslim-majority nation, is the second-largest producer and exporter of palm oil, and India’s restrictions on the refined variety of goods imposed last week have been seen as a retaliation for Mahathir’s criticism of New Delhi.

A Malaysian government spokesman said on Friday that trade ministers from India and Malaysia could meet on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

But the Indian trade ministry official, who said he was speaking on behalf of the ministry, said no planning was planned between India’s Piyush Goyal and Malaysia’s Darell Leiking.

“I can tell you right and square there is no meeting between the Malaysian minister and the Indian trade minister in Davos,” he said, seeking not to be named as he was not a government spokesman.

“As part of a larger meeting of trade ministers they can be both together, but there is no meeting. The schedule has already been completed, and is complete.”

Last week India imposed curbs on refined palm oil, which a source in New Delhi with direct knowledge of the case said could be used to deny or delay imports from Malaysia. India has been Malaysia’s leading palm market for five years.

The row dragged the future of the Malaysian palm to their biggest weekly decline in more than 11 years on Friday.

Malaysia’s Leiking has sent a message to Goyal wishing it well for the Davos meeting, according to the message reviewed by Reuters.

Spokesmen for the Indian and Malaysian trade ministries did not immediately respond to Reuters questions.

Mahathir, the world’s oldest prime minister at 94 and one of the biggest voices in the Muslim world, has said he will continue to speak out against “the wrong things” even if his words cost his country financially.

“Why is he hurting his country by his erratic actions?” Said the Indian official, referring to Mahathir. “The comments he makes are very unprecedented.”

Responding to a question about the new religion-based citizenship law in India, Mahathir said last month the country was trying to “deprive some Muslims of their citizenship”. At the UN General Assembly in September, he said India had “invaded and occupied” Kashmir, a disputed Muslim-majority region also claimed by Pakistan.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das, Neha Dasgupta, and Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Ros Russell)

