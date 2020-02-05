advertisement

India was fined 80 percent of its gaming fee on Wednesday for maintaining a slow over-rate at the first One Day International against New Zealand.

India lost the game through four wickets and gave the host a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

The Emirates ICC Elite Referee Meeting’s Chris Broad imposed the penalty after Virat Kohli’s team was four overs under the goal after taking the season into account.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum quota violations, players will be fined 20 percent of the game fee if they fail to meet the specified time.

“Kohli pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanction, so no formal hearing was required,” said an ICC press release.

The field referees, Shaun Haig and Langton Rusere, the third referee, Bruce Oxenford, and the fourth referee, Chris Brown, settled the charges.

India has recently been found guilty of two crimes involving too high a rate in two games. The team condemned 20 percent of its game fees for under-quota in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand.

India’s players had previously docked 40 percent of their game fees for the fourth T20I, completing a series that had lasted 264 games since the Oval Test in August 2014.

