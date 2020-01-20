advertisement

India has added 50 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in the last five years, an important achievement for the country where two-thirds of its capacity still uses fossil fuels to generate electricity.

According to government data, India added 98 gigawatts of power generation power between March 2015 and December 2019. 52% of this was based on renewable energy technologies dominated by solar energy, to which 30 gigawatts of new projects were added. In the past five years, solar energy capacity in India has increased 10 times to 33.7 gigawatts by December 31, 2019.

In the wind energy sector, just over 14 gigawatts of new capacity were added. Although wind power technology has remained the dominant in India’s renewable energy sector, it has witnessed a slowdown in new capacity additions due to the government’s shift to a competitive auction regime in early 2017. With an installed capacity of 37.5 gigawatts by the end of 2019, wind energy may soon be losing its position as the leading renewable energy technology in India to solar energy.

Energy generation capacity based on biomass and cogeneration with biofuels more than doubled in the same period from 4.4 gigawatt to 9.8 gigawatt. However, the capacity growth of these technologies has slowed down considerably with the addition of just one gigawatt of new capacity since March 2018.

Large hydropower (more than 25 megawatts) also saw poor growth in capacity addition over the past five years. Only 4 gigawatts of new capacity were added in the period. Nuclear power even did poorly with just a gigawatt of new capacity added.

Fossil fuels (coal, diesel and gas) have added 42 gigawatts of new capacity in the last five years. Understandably, coal was the dominant technology and added 41 gigawatts of net capacity with the retirement of various coal-fired power stations. Less than two gigawatts of gas-fired power capacity could be added because the industry could not find buyers for valuable energy or any meaningful support for government policy. Diesel-fired capacity decreased from 1200 megawatts to 510 megawatts in this period.

In 12 of the 18 quarters ending December 2019, the added capacity via renewable energy technologies exceeded those based on fossil fuels. In March 2015, the share of fossil fuels in India’s installed capacity was 69.5%, which fell to 62.6% in December 2019. The share of renewable energy technologies increased from 13.2% to 23.3% in the same period.

