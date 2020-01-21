advertisement

Other teams in India’s pool are Spain, New Zealand and Japan’s Aponia. Pool B consists of Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, Canada and South Africa during the week (November 23) announced by the FIH.

India, ranked fifth in the world, qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after beating Russia 11-3 by 11-3 earlier this month.

advertisement

Tokyo 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments. Swimming pools are approved. #RoadToTokyo #GiftOfHockey # Tokyo2020 @ olympicchannel @Olympics @iocmedia @ Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/VfS62Knrpn

– International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) November 23, 2019

The women’s team is also deployed in Pool A, defending champions Great Britain and the Netherlands for the world. The other Pool A teams are Germany, Ireland and South Africa.

Pool B consists of Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, China and hosts Japan Aponia.

Fitness will be key to India’s consistency ahead of Tokyo Olympics. Marijuana

In the ninth place in the world, India’s women’s team qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after beating the United States 6-5 earlier this month in the aggregate in Bhubanswari earlier this month.

“The same procedure was used to determine the composition of the swimming pools at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. All participating teams are ranked among the top 16 teams in the current FIH rankings, with fans expecting exciting hockey matches in Tokyo in the next match. year, ”reads the FIH statement.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Hockey Tournament will be held at the new Oi Hockey Stadium from July 25 to August 7. The game schedule will be announced later.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement