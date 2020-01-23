advertisement

Rupinder Pal Singh (12th, 46th minute) converted two penalty kicks, and Gurudant Singh (1st), Mandep Singh (34th) and Lalit Upadhyay (36th) equalized India’s three excellent field goals.

Ip Ip Janssen (14th) struck from the back of the net and Jero Hertzberger (28th) scored a field goal for the Dutch side.

advertisement

After missing the first edition of the Premier League, the Olympic Games, due to India’s delay, began serious preparations for the four-year show.

Together with all the world’s top teams, the home and away Princes are regarded as the ideal preparation for the world’s top five in India ahead of this year’s Summer Games.

FT: 🇮🇳 5-2:

1 ‘Gurjant Singh:

12 ’46’ Rupinder Pal Singh

34 ‘Mandeep Singh:

36 ‘Lalit Upadhyay:

14 ‘Jip Janssen:

28 ‘Jerome Hertzberger

It started with a bang and ended the same way. Way to #MenInBlue: #IndiaKaGame #INDvNED #FIHProLeague #TeamIndia #HockeyInvites pic.twitter.com/mUZ6O1oSWc

– Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 18, 2020

On Sunday (January 19th), India will play their second match against the Netherlands.

The Indians got off to a perfect start and took the lead 15 minutes later with a goal by Gurujant, who shot after a swap with Dutch goalkeeper Pirin Blak after fellow striker Mandiep Singh.

Goalie Gurjant scored the fastest goal in hockey (13 seconds) in international hockey, breaking Ajit Singh’s (15 sec) record at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

India doubled their lead in the 12th minute when Rupinder converted an 11-yard corner.

Two minutes later the Netherlands pulled one back from Janssen’s brilliant penalty corner kick, which hit the bottom left corner of the India gate.

In the 20th minute, the Netherlands secured three consecutive 11-meter corners, but the Indian defense stood high to keep the score from the Europeans.

Janssen was twice denied with brilliant blocking by striker Amit Rohidas and India’s goalkeeper P.J. R. Sriesses blocked a third effort from Mink van der Der Warden.

The surfer’s surge came as another brilliant save, refuting Björn Kellerman.

But two minutes after the end of the second quarter, the Netherlands tied the game at Hertzberg as both teams went on a 2-2 draw.

The break seemed to refresh the Indians as four minutes into the third quarter after Mandiep scored after captain Manpreet Singh’s transfer, restoring their lead.

A minute later, India made another corner kick, but Rupinder’s shot went wide.

Lalit extended the lead for the home side by throwing an English defensive net after Harmanpreet Singh’s left-hand final.

2020 FIH Hockey Pro League, Match 3 highlights: India vs Netherlands @ TheHockeyIndia @ OranjeHockey # FIHProLeague HockeyInvites pic.twitter.com/6Mv2CWwN6D

– International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) on January 18, 2020

The Indians hit the target with their video links as the fourth decision went to the 11-meter corner. But Holland’s defense kept their fifth goal to deny the hosts.

The Indian defenders were also on their feet as the rivals closed three penalty corners.

A minute later in the fourth and final quarter, India made it 5-2 when Rupinder scored his second goal from another corner.

In the 53rd minute, India scored another penalty corner through the sixth successful video guide, but Amit Rohidas was unable to capitalize.

Less than two minutes from the final touchdown, the Dutchman scored an 11-yard corner, but a hit by Mink van der Verden saved the signaling Sreejesh.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement