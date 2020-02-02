advertisement

India has strangled New Zealand again and won seven races at the fifth T20 International. On Sunday there was a rare 5-0 series in the shortest format.

The Indian Pacer, led by Jasprit Bumrah, shared seven gates in 25 runs to limit the kiwi to 156 for nine and defend 163 for three.

Bumrah only cashed 12 runs in his four overs and managed to get rid of three batsmen who made block-hole deliveries during the deaths.

India’s grand total was built around Rohit Sharma’s 60-run knock after they decided to hit.

India vs New Zealand | 5. T20I | SCORECARD

Tim Seifert (50) and Ross Taylor (53) kept the black caps on the hunt for a consolation win, but the hosts fell near the finish line again.

This is the third time that India has whittled opponents in the T20 away series and for the first time in a five-game rubber. India defeated the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and defeated Australia 3-0 in 2016.

New Zealand got off to a bad start and was quickly reduced to 17 in the fourth game for three. Bumrah had Martin Guptill (2) pounds and Sundar Bowling Colin Munro (15). Tom Bruce’s run-out didn’t help the situation either.

Taylor and Seifert met at that time and did 99 runs for the fourth wicket, which sparked the vision of an unlikely victory.

Seifert reached his half century with 29 balls, including five fours and three sixes. while Taylor came to his half century in 42 balls. He hit five fours and two sixes.

They took 34 runs ahead of Shivam Dube in the tenth, after which KL Rahul, who led in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, had to take corrective action. He brought back his pacemakers and both etched gates out.

Navdeep Saini (2-23) released Seifert and then Bumrah Daryl Mitchell (2) rolled with a scorching Yorker.

Jasprit Bumrah cast a brilliant spell and made three gates. – AP

The New Zealand chase was almost over when Mitchell Santner (6) left Shardul Thakur (2-38) and Manish Pandey had a nice lead for a long time.

Ish Sodhi struck 16 out of 10 balls to end up with fireworks, but it wasn’t enough.

Previously, Rohit, who hit number three, was injured after retiring from his left calf when he hit a six, and left the field uncomfortably. He hit three fours and three sixes with 41 balls.

Virat Kohli was as expected rested, Rohit came in, and it was the only change for India from Wellington. Rishabh Pant was ignored again.

Kane Williamson did not recover in time for New Zealand and Tim Southee led the team again.

Despite Rohit’s return, Sanju Samson (2) opened the innings and it didn’t work anymore. Another chance became scarce when he went into additional cover and two runs failed.

KL Rahul (45) and Rohit added 88 runs for the second wicket and gave the Indian innings decisive momentum.

The strong duo dominated the attack of the black caps and dropped 50 of only 35 balls. Rahul hit four fours and two sixes during his 33-ball stay.

He fell against the Run of Play in the 12th and ended the series with 224 runs, most for an Indian batsman in a bilateral T20I series.

Sharma scored his 25th T20I half-century with 35 balls. He wanted to accelerate, but then injured himself on the 17th and retired.

The loss of both Rahul and Sharma affected the Indian innings and they lost all momentum due to a slowing wicket.

Shreyas Iyer hit 33 of 31 balls, including four and two sixes, but could not exceed the 170 mark.

Manish Pandey did not score 11 out of four balls, with four and six.

Short results:

India: 163 for 3 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 60; S Kuggeleijn 2/25) beats New Zealand: 156 for 9 in 20 overs (Ross Taylor 53, Tim Seifert 50; Jasprit Bumrah 3/12) with seven runs.

