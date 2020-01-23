advertisement

India are now leading the league with five points in two games, but Manpreet Singh’s side have dropped the point to the Netherlands after drawing the second match of the competition on Sunday.

According to the new rules applied by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in the second edition of Pro League, every tie match must work.

In the event of a draw, the match will be decided by the result of a draw, and the winning team will receive two points and the losing team will receive one. Mink van der Veden (23rd minute) scored on an 11-yard field goal, with Jero Hertzberger (26th) and Bjorn Kellerman (27th) scoring two field goals for the visitors at regular time.

“Playing the best teams in the FIH Hockey Pro League of 2020 will help us better prepare for the Tokyo Games.” – @ thehockeyindia’s @rupinderbob3 after this weekend’s India & Netherlands games! #FIHProLeague #HockeyInvites pic.twitter.com/d5P0ucSuPt

– International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) on January 19, 2020

The home side scored goals for Lalit Upadhyay (25th), Mandyep Singh (51st) and Rupinder Pal Singh (55th).

The Indians were targeted by Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh and Gujrant Singh at the meeting, but Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder did not miss. Mirko Pruzer was the only Dutchman to score as Glenn Schurman, Thierry Brinkman and Jero Hertzberger missed their targets on the pitch.

The Indians started where they stayed on Saturday and initially had great chances, but it was the Netherlands that stunned the crowds, taking the lead in the second quarter.

The Netherlands took the lead when Van der Verden changed the 11-meter corner, turning the roof over the top of the net in the 23rd minute.

The Indians jumped for a few minutes when Lalit kicked a shot from the area and evened the score. But the joy of India was short lived, as the Netherlands restored its leadership a minute later by the posthumous walker.

To make matters worse for the home side, the Netherlands extended their lead a minute later when Kellerman fired home from a long shot to make it 3-1 at halftime.

After the deadline change, India made great strides in the pursuit of goals and created some bright chances in the process, including some penalty kicks, but to no avail as the third quarter did not respond. Following two goals, India continued to tighten up the pressure on the Netherlands defense and finally managed to hit it in the 51st minute when Mandiep sent the ball in from a corner kick.

India are struggling to go down 1-3, gaining a bonus point in their second FIH Hockey Pro League match against the Netherlands. # FIHProLeague #HockeyInvites:

2: @ thehockeyindia @ oranjehockey:

– International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) on January 19, 2020

India continued the same exercise and within three minutes provided another penalty corner that was properly converted by Rupind to equalize the points. After that, both teams pushed hard for the winner, and the Dutchmen were about two minutes away from the final play as they secured another corner, but the Indians defended it well as the match came off the field.

After the Netherlands, India will host the world champions Belgium on February 8 and 9, followed by two more home ties against Australia on February 22 and 23. The Indian team will then travel to Germany (April 25 and 26) and the United Kingdom. (May 2 and 3). India will return to play at home against New Zealand on May 23 and 24 before departing for Argentina on June 5 and 6.

