Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner is convinced that the inconsistent Twenty20 shape of the team is not a problem for the Women’s World Cup.

They run the risk of missing the tri-series final after losing to India on Saturday, who defeated the third highest total in the women’s T20 with three balls.

But Gardner, whose best 93 was unsuccessful at Melbourne’s Junction Oval, said Australia is focusing on the opening game against India on February 21 at Spotless Stadium in Sydney.

“I wouldn’t say we’re worried because we haven’t lost much. If we smashed it would be a conversation, but we just lost those games,” said Gardner.

“We’re always talking about winning the tight ones, and we haven’t won two out of three tight ones.

“These games are not as important as the World Cup.

“This tri-series is about trying different things.”

Gardner said her “bittersweet” innings were partially inspired by a pre-game meeting with Brian Lara and Wasim Akram.

The two are preparing in Melbourne for Sunday’s Cricket Australia Bushfire Relief Charity Match, which will be played between Australia and England after the women’s game.

media_cameraAshleigh Gardner shot 93 of 57 balls.

“I’m a bit of a cricket fan,” said Gardner.

“It was pretty cool to see the best two of their generation.

“Wasim Akram actually said that he would actually start pursuing my career so I could get some pressure, but I’m off to a good start.”

Australia must win against England to play in the tri-series final on Wednesday.

Originally released as an Australian, he lost twice in three games before the World Cup. Therefore, they will not panic

