Australia took a look at its future in Rajkot, and it looked pretty darn good for 15 overs.

The master – Steve Smith – and the apprentice – Marnus Labuschagne – went on a rescue mission in his first white ball innings after Australia 341 had been set to win consecutive ODI series wins in India.

They came together in the 16th year after Australia’s chase when centurions Aaron Finch (33 out of 48) and David Warner (15 out of 12) fell back on Earth.

It was ultimately a chase that was only 36 missing when India won its first ODI on Rajkot’s new floor on the back of Virat Kohlis 78 (76), Shikhar Dhawans 96 (90) and a double strike from Kuldeep Yadav in one go Australia on its knees.

media_cameraMarnus Labuschagne’s first hit with ODIs was one that was made for all three formats.

Jasprit Bumrah – which outperformed and underperformed on Tuesday – was another more worrying sign for Australia than a Piñata (1-32).

But at the beginning of a new World Cup cycle, all eyes were on Labuschagne after he suddenly hoisted himself to the top of the test cricket.

It wasn’t until the Australian opening games in Mumbai fell that the master and the apprentice united.

Finch was not fluent enough compared to his glorious brutality on Tuesday, and had finally disappeared after deciding to lineball stumping India’s path while taking a spectacular leap from Manish Pandey to get rid of Warner.

media_cameraSteve Smith painfully fell in a century in Rajkot.

Was Finch 1mm behind the line when the stumps lit up? Should the batsman benefit? Many already thought.

India borrowed Neil Wagner’s playbook early and bombarded Smith with short balls, but when he and Labuschagne got together, the game started to change.

They quickly switched to tinder mode, chased singles everywhere and it was a steadily balanced competition.

media_cameraVirat Kohli’s half a century helped India get massive first innings.

It was a mature blow. The death of 1000 cuts stuff, and slowly India begins to bleed. So what did Kohli do?

Return Bumrah, whose four-over-the-spell harvested two successive virgins and only received seven runs.

What did Labuschagne do?

Hit a wonderful line when driving Bumrah’s second ball, which comes straight from the textbook.

media_cameraShikhar Dhawan was at the top of the list for the hosts.

In game one it was No. 1 and No. 2 – Finch and Warner – and in game two it quickly became No. 3 and No. 4 – Smith and Labuschagne. Poor old Alex Carey must have wondered if he would ever get a chance.

For a while, it looked like Marnus’ Australian summer was turning into an Indian winter.

Then the moment came for India. Labuschagne threw a chip at Ravi Jadeja and he flew straight to Mohammad Shami, who previously clutched a painful left knee.

media_cameraMitchell Starc tries to release Kohli from Adam Zampa’s bowling.

Labuschagne looked furious when his first ODI innings ended on the 46th and a booth ended with 94 runs.

But it meant that Carey was there after seven white ball games without a racket when an ODI chase began to resemble a T20.

Carey went for a rapid fire 18 (16) when he led a catch straight to Kohli. When the height of a festive throw indicates the importance of a wicket, India’s captain Carey thought it was a key.

The crowd was angry, but just as friendly all night. The Rajkot faithful cheered Smith and Warner openly and even highlighted posters to demonstrate their support for Australia during the bushfire crisis.

Carey’s exit left Australia with 121 runs of just 76 balls, and there was a guy on Perth television, Glenn Maxwell, who often succeeded in this situation.

However, after Maxwell’s disappointing World Cup, specialist Ashton Turner came out on top. India’s bowlers must have felt relieved.

Three balls later and it didn’t really matter. Kuldeep Yadav threw Smith (98) a bowling alley and denied him for the ninth and first time in three years.

Cricket: Indian batsman Manish Pandey hired a pearl maker to fire David Warner in the second ODI.

That put Ashton Agar in 7th place, which was Maxwell’s position in the World Cup semi-final. The double strike ensured that Australia and India would share a charter flight with the series on the line on Saturday.

They will fly to Bangalore – the venue where Kohli and Finch will be at home at this year’s IPL – to make a 1-1 decision on Sunday night.

It was not a great day for Australia’s attack. Mitchell Starcs 0-78 was only one run away from his worst ODI numbers, while Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar and Marnus Labuschagne also received more than seven runs per over.

But Adam Zampa (3-50) brought Kohli down again and now has career values ​​of 5-151 against the skipper.

India suffered another injury when Rohit Sharma left the field and grabbed his right shoulder. When Rishabh Pant (concussion) returns to Bangalore, KL Rahul, who fought at number 5 last night, will replace Sharma at the top of the rankings.

