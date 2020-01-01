advertisement

BENGALURU – India has approved its third lunar mission months after its latest failed to land successfully on the moon, its space agency said on Wednesday, the latest effort in its ambitions to become a space power with low cost.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission will have a land and a rover, but not an orbiter, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan told reporters at its headquarters in Bengaluru, according to an official telecast.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission in September successfully deployed a lunar orbit that transmits scientific data back to Earth, but was unable to land a rover on the lunar surface after a “difficult” landing.

That mission had intended to go down to the south pole of the Moon, where no other lunar mission had gone before. The region is believed to contain water as the craters in the region are largely unaffected by high sun temperatures.

ISRO had hoped to confirm the presence of water in the form of ice, first discovered on its 2008 mission.

The Chandrayaan-3 will have a “similar configuration” as the previous mission, Sivan said.

Only the United States, Russia and China have landed on the moon. Beijing’s Chang’e-4 probe withdrew to the far side of the Moon last year, as Israel made an unsuccessful attempt to land its beresheet ship on the moon in April 2019.

India’s third lunar mission is likely to launch in 2020 and will cost less than its previous mission, PTI news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Jitendra Singh, the new minister for the space department.

Sivan also said ISRO was making “good progress” on its human-spaceflight mission scheduled for late 2021, adding that four astronauts had been selected for training, which will be scheduled later this month. The project, dubbed Gaganyaan, will cost less than 100 billion rupees ($ 1.4 billion), the government said in 2018.

India has developed a reputation for affordable satellite launches and space missions. Its unmanned mission to Mars in 2014 cost just $ 74m, less than the budget of Hollywood space block Gravity.

Sivan also announced that ISRO had begun the process of acquiring land for a second space airport in the southern port city of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu state. (1 $ = 71.3650 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kim Coghill)

