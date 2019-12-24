advertisement

NEW DELHI – India’s federal cabinet approved funding on Tuesday for a census and a census to be conducted next year amid fears the database could be used to build a controversial citizen registry against it. to which there have been widespread protests.

Hundreds of thousands of Indians have taken to the streets to protest a new citizenship law passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government, which provides non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who moved here before 2015 a way out for Indian citizenship.

Some of these protests have led to clashes between police and demonstrators in which at least 21 people have been killed.

Many Indians say the law discriminates against Muslims and violates India’s secular constitution by making religion a test of citizenship. They say the law and a proposed national citizen register could be used against the Muslim minority.

The government approved 87.54 billion rupees ($ 1.23 billion) for conducting the census and 39.41 billion rupees for updating the National Population Register (NPR), Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

The census collects data on population, economic activity, social and cultural aspects, migration and demographics, down to the lowest administrative level.

NPR aims to create a comprehensive identity database for every resident of India.

The Census and Population Survey will start from April next year.

Javadekar said the census exercise had nothing to do with the national citizen registry. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Alex Richardson)

