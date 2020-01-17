advertisement

India A top player who warmed up very well for the upcoming one-day series with a 92-time win over New Zealand XI in the first of the two practice games here on Friday.

India A hit first with 279 to 8 to 50 overs and then dismissed New Zealand XI with 187 to 41.1 overs, leaving serene Pacer Khaleel Ahmed four gates.

Skipper Shubman Gill (50 out of 66 balls) hit half a century with 89 runs for the second wicket, followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad (93 out of 103 balls) who came up with one stroke to accommodate senior team player Mayank Agarwal (8).

advertisement

After Gill struck seven foursome, Gaikwad was assisted by Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a 48-ball 50 with four fours and two sixes when the duo added 89 runs. When Surya attacked, Gaikwad anchored at one end.

During the backend, Krunal Pandya scored a 31-ball-41, while Sanju Samson (4) and Vijay Shankar (13) made no impression.

New Zealand A started with an 82-run opening game between Jakob Bhula (50) and Jack Boyle (42), but Khaleel (4/43 in 9.1 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (2/33 in 8 overs) did the trick Much of the damage.

Short results: India A 279/8 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 93 out of 103 balls, Suryakumar Yadav 50 out of 48 balls, Shubman Gill 50 out of 66 balls).

New Zealand XI 187 in 41.1 overs (Jakob Bhula 50, Khaleel Ahmed 4/43 in 9.1 overs). India A won with 92 runs.

advertisement