Ishan Kishan was stranded on an undefeated 71 when India A lost four goals in nine balls in the decisive third ODI against New Zealand A on Sunday and suffered a narrow five-time defeat.

After a series success of 271, India A took seven runs from the final with two gates in hand, but Wicket Keeper batsman Kishan took a single off the second ball after playing a point to expose the tail.

It proved to be quite expensive when the pacer Kyle Jamieson (4/49) beat Sandeep Warrier and Ishan Porel from consecutive balls to end the two-ball match.

After matchday 49, India A Axar Patel (32nd) and Rahul Chahar (0th) lost to left winger Ajaz Patel when New Zealand won the pace if it mattered.

India got off to a good start when young opening players Prithvi Shaw (55) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (44) made a confident 79-run appearance for the opening wicket. Skipper Mayank Agarwal (22) had a start but could not turn it into a big blow.

After the top three, only Kishan and Axar resisted, as Suryakumar Yadav (5) and Vijay Shankar (19) could not hold out long.

New Zealand’s left-arm spin duo Ajaz Patel (3/44) and Rachit Ravindra (2/43) have done significant damage to India’s middle and lower order.

It was Mark Chapman who brought New Zealand back into the game with an undefeated 110 run knock.

India had reduced the host to 68 for four and then 105 for six on a par with layoffs on a regular basis, but Chapman and Todd Astle (56) raised a 136-run partnership for the seven wickets to raise a total.

India A had won the opening ODI with five wins, while New Zealand celebrated the next win before finishing the series with Sunday’s win.

The two teams will test two games in Christchurch from January 30th.

