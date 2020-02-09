advertisement

The Independent Spirit Awards 2020 took place at the Aubrey Plaza on Saturday, and of course its opening was full of jokes that made not only the participants laugh, but also the big problems of the world.

Plaza started her performance with a sketch that showed her in the dressing room and melted down before the award ceremony. Judy Garland (also played by Plaza) suddenly appeared and gave her advice in the typical Garland way.

“Scorsese makes films for Netflix, Sandler makes dramas!”

After a short make-up session with Garland, Plaza went on stage and sang Garland’s “Get Happy” before challenging individual participants such as Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel and Renée Zellweger.

Plaza and Michael Shannon later parodied “The Lighthouse” with Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. In the game, the duo played lighthouse keepers who just don’t get along, and when Plaza sees that Shannon is writing something in his minutes and asks what he is writing, Shannon says to her: “Nautical things.” She reaches for the minutes and sees that Obviously he didn’t like her opening monologue – and especially he didn’t like her calling Shia LaBeouf and his career when she opened. Gull and fart jokes were numerous.

1. Garland said to Plaza before going on stage: “Do something you will like, not your creepy” Sabrina teen B – “thing!”

2. “What should we be happy about? Check out all the disasters we have to deal with: pollution, garbage in the sea, “cats” in the theaters! Meow! “

3. “Some of you came from other parts of Los Angeles!”

4. “Willem Dafoe, I love you and I am so glad that after looking like a 19th century lighthouse keeper for years you finally have to play one!”

5. “The guy who runs Netflix is ​​here, Ted Sarandos! I’m sorry, Ted, but I’m going to roll right past you and find other interesting people to talk to. No offense, but you started! “

6. “Jennifer Lopez is here. You played in the Super Bowl last weekend. What did you do, Mary Kay Place? You lazy sack! You’re just kidding, you’re a national treasure. Nicolas Cage, you are also a national treasure! I’m sorry, I said it wrong – you were in National Treasure 2. “

7. “I’m holding the second most important show of the weekend. The Independent Spirit Awards are so much cooler than the Oscars: when we’re on the beach during the day, we recognize female directors – all two! I’m so proud of how diverse this show is. JLo and I are super hot Puerto Rican! I mention this because Puerto Rico is something of an independent film: beautiful, not enough people have seen it and its funding always fails. “

8. “Today, it’s not about Scarlett Johansson being with men who don’t deserve it. It’s about independent film!”

9. “I will not sing again. I could only do pole dancing to show JLo how to do it.”

10. “Next we celebrate Honeyland’s success by releasing 100,000 bees into the tent! NO!!!!”

11. “Our next host is the Hollywood Royalty and a legend in independent film – I want to scream like a madman, but that’s more his thing – Nicolas Cage, everyone!”

12. “And here to present the best… yuck. It’s always funny to see your ex in public. The producer and star of “The Irishman”, Robert De Niro! “

