advertisement

The Los Angeles Ethics Commission has lifted the campaign spending limit in the 12th district council district council in northwest San Fernando Valley due to independent spending.

Candidates participating in the city’s Matching Fund program must limit their campaign spending in both the primaries and the general election.

advertisement

However, according to the Ethics Committee, the spending ceiling will be lifted if independent spending in a particular race reaches a certain threshold depending on the office chosen.

For a city council race, the threshold is $ 86,000 spent in an election to support or oppose a candidate.

There are two candidates on the CD 12 area code, current City Councilor John Lee and astrophysicist and educator Loraine Lundquist, who lost to Lee in the August special election. Asaad Alnajjar is the only qualified candidate for the CD 12 primary race.

To date, independent expenses of $ 100,330 to support Lee and independent expenses of $ 583 to support Lundquist have been reported. Alnajjar has not made any independent editions.

Most of the money for Lee came from transportation workers, electrical workers, and fire unions. The International Brotherhood of Local Electricians 18 has spent more than $ 52,000 on the Lee election.

Lundquist’s independent support came exclusively from the Courage California State PAC, but she qualified for more than $ 147,000 in matching funds and spent almost twice as much on Lee’s campaign funds. Lee spent $ 72,026 on campaigns against Lundquist, who, according to Ethics Committee records, spent $ 131,574.

Independent spending affects a person or organization who spends money on political communication that supports or rejects a candidate or an election, and the communication is not coordinated with or authorized by the candidate.

Independent expenses must be reported to the ethics committee within 24 hours.

For more information on candidates, independent spending and political communication in the CD 12 primary, see the Commission’s general election page at ethics.lacity.org/elections/.

Campaign activities and political communications can also be found on the Commission’s Public Data Portal at ethics.lacity.org/dataform/.

advertisement